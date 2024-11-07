Fortnite: Where to Find Eminem and get the Mythic RG Minigun

The launch of the Chapter 2 Remix season saw the return of the OG Chapter 2 map, while bringing a musical twist to the battle royale. This involves various rap legends leaving their mark on Fortnite, including Eminem who has joined the NPC roster with today’s update. We have all the details on Eminem’s location in Fortnite and how you can become the owner of his Mythic RG Minigun.

Already, Snoop Dogg has made The Doggpound his residence, while Ice Spice is preparing to land on the island next week. The finale of Chapter 2 Remix will feature Juice WRLD and celebrate his legacy, as well as his love of Fortnite.

Eminem’s location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix

Eminem can be found roaming around the Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant which is at the Spaghetti Grotto point of interest on the east side of the Fortnite map. As you approach the location, you will see an Eminem sign situated on the side of a mountain. Just past that sign is a red hole in the ground which you can drop down into and find the Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant.

When you approach Eminem, he won’t instantly begin attacking you. In fact, interacting with the NPC will bring up some dialogue options. However, if you shoot Eminem, he will retaliate and you’ll have to deplete his huge health bar to defeat him.

Once you defeat Eminem, he will become a member of your squad and drop the Mythic RG Minigun. Additionally, you’ll be to use his keycard to access the vault in the area, containing rare loot.

If you want to represent Eminem, a new skin has hit the Fortnite store named Rap Boy Reloaded. The new cosmetics are available to purchase individually or as part of the Back Again bundle containing:

Rap Boy Reloaded Skin

Evil Twin Tanks Back Bling

Chain-Sword Pickaxe

Lil’ Shady Mobile Emote

The bundle is priced at 2,400 V-Bucks and is expected to remain in the item shop until November 20, 2024.