XDefiant: Gold Season 2 Pack Contents and Price

XDefiant Season 2 has arrived, adding a fresh faction, three new weapons to the battlefield, and the highly anticipated Bomb mode. Although XDefiant is free-to-play, it is powered by microtransactions, with an in-game store full of skins. One of the premium items in the store and the best way to support XDefiant is the Gold Season 2 pack. Before you consider hitting the buy button, you’ll want to know what you’re getting for your money.

The new Highwaymen faction can be instantly unlocked through the Gold Season 2 pack. The faction has quite literally exploded onto the scene, with explosive grenades, a machine gun turret, and a saw launcher. Also, as you rack up kills, your rate of fire and reload speed will increase, allowing you to gain all the momentum.

XDefiant Gold Season 2 pack contents

Here’s the full list of items you can expect to own if you purchase the Gold Season 2 pack.

Highwaymen Faction Unlock with All Characters

GS-Kommando Faction Unlock

Legendary Motorfest Character Skin for Cesar

Legendary Motorfest M4A1 Weapon Skin

Rare Motorfest Character Skin for Nova

Rare Motorfest M44 Weapon Skin

Season 2 Premium Battle Pass Access (10 Tier Skips)

Rare Highwaymen Player Card

2,100 XCoins

10 Weapon XP Boosters

10 Battle Pass XP Boosters

As you can see, there are plenty of rare cosmetics that’ll make you stand out from the crowd. From legendary weapon camos to character skins, you can give all parts of your game a whole new look. In addition, you can get a head start on the premium battle pass and bank yourself even more cosmetics as you play your favorite maps and modes.

However, exclusivity comes at a hefty price. The Gold Season 2 pack isn’t purchased with XCoins, XDefiant’s in-game currency. Instead, you’ll have to give up $39.99 when you visit the XDefiant in-game store.

Whether it’s worth splashing the cash on the Gold Season 2 pack is up to you to decide. The pack is expected to remain in the store until the end of Season 2, a date for which is yet to be confirmed.