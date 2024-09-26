XDefiant: How to Unlock Highwaymen Faction and Abilities

XDefiant Season 2 is live and it has introduced a new faction to the roster. Inspired by Far Cry: New Dawn, the Highwaymen are taking a break from the wasteland to put up a fight in the free-to-play arena shooter. If you want to adopt the role of the Highwaymen and take advantage of the abilities, this guide will show you how to unlock the explosive killers.

Every faction in XDefiant is inspired by a Ubisoft franchise, so it was only a matter of time before Far Cry made an appearance. The Highwaymen join GS-Kommando, Cleaners, Dedsec, Echelon, Phantoms, and Libertad.

Coming straight out of Hope County 2035

Here are all the abilities that the Highwaymen possess.

Revved (Passive Trait) – Rate of fire and reload speed increases as you rack up kills

M79 (Activated Ability) – Fire an explosive grenade

Scrap Turret (Activated Ability) – Deploy a machine gun turret with a 360 degree field of fire

Saw Launcher (Ultra) – Launch buzzsaw blades that ricochet off surfaces and rip through foes

As you can see, the characters associated with the Highwaymen faction are powerful. Before you can use them, however, you must unlock the faction.

There are two ways in which you can unleash the Highwaymen from behind their shackles. First, you can activate a major challenge, asking you to earn 700,000 XP. Once you’ve hit the required amount of XP, the Highwaymen faction will become available for you to use.

Racking up a total of 700,000 XP may sound like a daunting task. With that said, as long as you’re achieving a decent amount of kills and playing the objective, you should gain a solid amount of XP after every match.

Alternatively, you can instantly unlock the faction using 1,000 XCoins. Simply click on the Highwaymen from the “factions” tab and select “unlock now” to spend your XCoins. Then, you can use the new faction as soon as you hop into a match. If you want to truly splash out, all three Highwaymen characters can be purchased through the Gold Season 2 pack in the store.

With Highwaymen being the latest faction in XDefiant, expect to encounter numerous on the opposing team as players take them for a spin.. Only time will tell where the Highwaymen will stack up in the Season 2 meta.