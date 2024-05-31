MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock Molten Obsidian Camo

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 isn’t short on new content. Fans of the Obsidian camo will be pleased to hear that it has returned and its available to equip in both MW3 multiplayer and Warzone modes, but only when you’ve hit the requirements needed to unlock it.

Weapon Prestige camos were first introduced with the Season 3 Reloaded update. Players who put the time in will be rewarded with a stylish weapon skin.

How to unlock the Molten Obsidian camo in MW3 and Warzone

To become the proud owner of the Molten Obsidian camo, you must earn 200,000 weapon XP with a gun of your choice. Since Prestige Camos are accumulated on a per-weapon basis, unlocking the camo once won’t make it accessible to every weapon in your arsenal.

Visually, Molten Obsidian looks like the traditional, jet black Obsidian camo from various past Call of Duty titles. The only difference is that it’s animated, making the fan favorite camo look better than ever.

Apart from the sheer number of weapon XP you need to earn, there’s potentially another hurdle to cross before accessing the customization option. Before you can work your way towards Molten Obsidian, you must get the first Prestige Camo that goes by the name of One Trick. 150,000 weapon XP is the requirement to unlock the Season 3 camo which coats your gun in animated gold.

To track your progress, go to the Weapon Prestige tab by selecting a weapon in the gunsmith, navigate to the “Customize” tab, and select “Weapon Prestige” in the camo section.

No matter how many MW3 and Warzone weapons you want to get the Molten Obsidian camo for, you’ve got quite the grind ahead of you. Luckily, there isn’t a time limit on the camo, so you can add it to your collection at your own leisure.