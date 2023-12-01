Pokemon Go: Eggs-pedition Access Timed Research and Bonuses

Pokemon Go is always packed to the brim with events. Some require a ticket to join in, while others are free to access for all players. A new event is about to begin known as Eggs-pedition Access, with an array of bonuses up for grabs. The event is set to last for the entirety of December, so there’s a lot of content to get stuck into. This guide contains all the details about the event, as well as the rewards up for grabs.

Pokemon Go’s December 2023 Eggs-pedition Access is a paid event. A ticket is priced at $5 and you’ll have from December 1, 2023 until December 31, 2023, at 8pm local time to claim your goodies. Also, you’ll be able to purchase and gift tickets to your friends if they have achieved a Friendship Level of Great Friends or higher.

All Pokemon Go Eggs-pedition Access bonuses

The following bonuses will be available every day from when the ticket is purchased to Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 8:00pm local time:

1 single-use Incubator awarded for your first spin of the day

3× XP awarded for your first catch of the day

3× XP awarded for your first spin of the day

Open up to 50 Gifts per day

Send up to 150 Gifts per day

Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag

All Pokemon Go Eggs-pedition Access Timed Research

By completing Timed Research tasks during the event, you’ll earn:

Additional XP

Additional Stardust

An encounter with Gible

Gible was added to the mobile game all the way back in May, 2019, with a Shiny variant making its debut later on in the year. If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny Gible during the event.

That’s all you need to know about the upcoming Pokemon Go Eggs-pedition Access event.