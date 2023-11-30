Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Archives Uncovered

Update:

Here are what some players had to say about the recent trailer drop.

I will never stop loving the lore of this world. PJZ – YouTube Comment

For the sequel, it would be super cool if you put these kind of lore videos as BD shards. Instead of looking at a shard text lore, I’d be happy to watch these in game. EfeDasman – YouTube Comment

If you guys continue to make these games story driven and hard to swallow (as in a rough philosophical and moral viewpoint), you’ll have me as a customer for life. Lakezhealme – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

CD Projekt Red has made quite a name for themselves. This studio is known for thrilling RPG experiences, especially with the release of The Witcher franchise. However, after The Witcher 3, the studio tackled a different IP. We eventually received Cyberpunk 2077, a game that traded in the fantasy aspect and monster hunting for a futuristic criminal underworld. The game has been available for several years now, but as you know, it just recently had a resurgence thanks to Phantom Liberty. CD Projekt Red had started a new marketing campaign with the Night City Archives to keep the momentum going and potentially rope in some new players.

This new video series offers a bit more insight into the game lore. We now have the first episode that offers a look at the events leading up to the creation of Night City. As you likely know, Night City is where Cyberpunk 2077 takes place. But this video should suffice if you want a history lesson that helps paint the events leading up to the city’s creation. It’s not a very lengthy watch either, as it comes in just over three minutes long. But you do get a look at how the world turned into chaos. Night City was essentially a fresh start to turn things around for the United States.

Of course, several road bumps caused Night City to falter. However, by the time our game started, the city had established itself more with particular gangs and corporations overseeing specific areas. As mentioned, Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a new marketing campaign likely to help keep interests up. If you don’t recall, CD Projekt Red recently unveiled that they are delivering a new game edition. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition will come packed with the base game along with the Phantom Liberty expansion DLC. We only just recently found out that when this edition drops, those on the PlayStation 5 will find the DLC not to be featured on the disc.

Fortunately, Phantom Liberty has been well received and certainly helped turn Cyberpunk 2077 around. The initial launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was terrible, and it even sparked a lawsuit against CD Projekt Red with its investors. That lawsuit was only just settled recently, as we reported yesterday. However, despite the rough launch, CD Projekt Red has continued to work on the title and turned it around. We even know that there is a sequel in the works alongside a live-action project. Unfortunately, it will be a while before we see either come to fruition, as even the live-action project won’t be released in 2024.