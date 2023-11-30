Call of Duty Devs Offer Small Insight To Their Matchmaking System

Call of Duty is an incredibly competitive FPS game. Most players might avoid the campaigns of these titles instead of focusing on online multiplayer. So, it’s no secret that there is a lot of time and effort to ensure the online component is an enticing experience for players. After all, for a game series with an annual release, you must ensure the game will have some kind of new hook or enhancement. Whether that’s the era you’re set within or even the popular zombies mode getting revamped, fans eagerly await to see what is next for the franchise.

Of course, one attribute that doesn’t seem to get highlighted much is how the matchmaking experience is handled. We finally have a comment from Activision to help paint a picture of what goes into the matchmaking process. It’s a broad picture, but it’s the start of a conversation in which we’ll continue to see more in the coming week. The news comes from X user ModernWarzone, which IGN later confirmed. According to an Activision representative, the Call of Duty team has worked for over ten years and continues to work on improving their matchmaking service.

Some attributes that go into matchmaking are latency, search time, and skill. Of course, other factors go into making the best match experience. However, the representative didn’t offer much more than that, as they noted talking about this in detail can be hard until they have the time to put together all of their work to share with fans. But fortunately, as mentioned, the conversation will continue.

We know there is a lot of interest in the matchmaking experience, especially around how skill contributes to how lobbies and matches are put together. Nothing is more important to us than the experience players have with the game, and matchmaking is a big part of that. We’ve been working on our matchmaking system for well over ten years, and we continue to spend a ton of time and energy on improving the matchmaking process. This involves people working at our Call of Duty studios, our backend services teams at Demonware, and other groups like our Player Insights team. It’s a large effort that we’ve worked on for many years, and our approach combines latency, search time, and skill, along with many other factors, to try to find the best match experience for you. Talking about this topic in detail can be hard, and we haven’t spent the time to pull together all of our work to share with you our insights and improvements over the many years. We’re looking forward to doing that in the coming weeks after Season 1 launches, and we’ll also make it a part of our ongoing discussions with the community. Activision – ModernWarfare

The coming weeks should open up more discussion on how matchmaking works for Call of Duty games and what efforts are being made to improve the system. But we’ll just have to wait and see what other attributes are going into matchmaking and how exactly the system handles the different attributes to determine how to put players together. At any rate, this is opening up the door to these conversations that so many fans worldwide have wondered about.