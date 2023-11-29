Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition Confirmed

If you’re a fan of Beyond Good & Evil, you might have been surprised this morning. A leaked edition of the game emerged online shortly through Ubisoft Plus, and it was even listed under the Xbox Store. Fans quickly looked through the game and posted images and videos. That’s something Ubisoft has been hard at work to remove. But the game has been leaked, forcing Ubisoft to not only pull the title from Ubisoft Plus but also go ahead and confirm that the new edition is indeed coming our way.

Taking to the official Beyond Good & Evil X social media account, Ubisoft confirmed that this edition was released by accident to Ubisoft Plus subscribers. The game has since been removed, but as a result, they are confirming that a special Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition is coming out. We don’t have a specific date quite yet, but the edition will be available at some point in early 2024. That at least gives some fans an idea of when to look forward to this game being released.

Well, looks like the cat’s out of the bag, dagnammit. Happy 20th anniversary to Beyond Good & Evil! While we cannot wait to show you more about this special edition, more news to come in early 2024! pic.twitter.com/cNxHGTnmdU — Beyond Good and Evil 2 (@bgegame) November 29, 2023

Of course, the leaked copy of the game was heavily covered online through various social media and YouTube channels. Fans were not thrilled with the game as it looked like there were some areas Ubisoft needed to tweak. Graphically, the new edition might not have hit standards for some players. Still, Ubisoft did note that this mistake is not indicative of the final version of Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition. So, we should see something far better when the final version of the game is released into the marketplace.

An early development version of Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition was recently released to some Ubisoft+ subscribers by mistake. We apologize for any confusion and want to assure our community that this version is not indicative of the final game. — Beyond Good and Evil 2 (@bgegame) November 29, 2023

Unfortunately, we’re still left waiting on when we’ll get any new information for Beyond Good & Evil 2. The video game was officially announced back in 2017 as a prequel. But since then, the title has yet to see its way out into the marketplace. At the very least, this new edition of the original game might spark some interest in seeing the storyline continue or at least hear new information on the planned prequel installment.

That could be another means to bring interest back into the game franchise overall with this new edition. Of course, since this game launched all the way back in 2003, there are also bound to be some new fans who will discover this IP for the first time when the new anniversary edition launches into the marketplace.