Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – How To Unlock The Sport R-7 “Sterling”

Don’t quit after completing the main story in Phantom Liberty, the spy-thriller expansion to Cyberpunk 2077. After the DLC credits are over, there’s still more to do in Dogtown — and there’s a silver chariot waiting for you at the end of the journey. For completing all of the quests for Mr. Hands, he’ll give you the Sport R-7 “Sterling” vehicle — so you can ride around the rest of Night City in style. Learn more about unlocking this extremely fancy vehicle in the full guide below.
More Cyberpunk 2077 guides:
Cyberpunk 2077 Guides | 10 Quick Tips | 5 Weirdest Items You Don’t Want To Miss | All Romance Options Guide | How To Find Hideo Kojima & BB | Easter Eggs Guide | How To Improve Performance On PC & Console | Develop Rooms & Easter Eggs | Edgerunner Jacket Location | Best Ending Guide | Powerful Early Katana | Best Cyberdecks
How To Earn The Sport R-7 Sterling
The Sport R-7 “Sterling” is a super car you can earn at the end of the Phantom Liberty expansion. You’ll need to complete everything to unlock it — here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know.
- After completing the prologue of Phantom Liberty, you’ll be free to explore Dogtown.
- You’ll be contacted by Mr. Hands to complete gigs around the district. Look for gig icons on the map.
- More gigs will unlock as you progress the main story of Phantom Liberty.
- You’ll need to complete 10 gigs for Mr. Hands to unlock the next step.
The map marker for Mr. Hands will show 0/10 gigs required for Mr. Hands. But, he has more than 10 jobs for you. It isn’t clear how many of these side-quests count toward completion. Including these 11 gigs, you may also need to complete additional jobs you’ll get calls for while exploring the map.
- You must complete the following gigs / jobs:
- Gig: Waiting for Dodger
- Gig: Dogtown Saints
- Gig: Treating Symptoms
- Gig: Prototype in the Scraper
- Gig: Two Wrongs Makes Us Right
- Gig: The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman
- Gig: Talent Academy
- Gig: Spy in the Jungle
- Gig: Trevor’s Last Ride
- Gig: Heaviest of Hearts
- Gig: Roads To Redemption
Thes following gigs might also be required. You’ll automatically unlock / find these marked on your map as you progress the story. These are more elaborate jobs — they may or may not be required to increase your standing with Mr. Hands.
- Required Jobs
- Balls To The Wall
- No Easy Way Out
- Shot By Both Sides
- Dazed and Confused
After completing the main story of Phantom Liberty, several new side-quests will unlock. The most important is ‘Run This Town‘ — where you will help Mr. Hands figure out the new leader of Barghest. Once you’ve completed this job, and 10 required gigs in Dogtown, you’ll unlock your reward.
- Unlocking Sport R-7 “Sterling”: After completing 10/10 gigs for Mr. Hands, you’ll get a call from Hands asking to see you.
- The job ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining‘ will automatically begin. Travel to the Heavy Hearts Club and use the elevator to reach Mr. Hands’s office.
- Talk to Hands, and he’ll offer you a reward. Exit the club to find it — an expensive silver sports car.
The Sport R-7 “Sterling” is silver, sleek and extremely fast. It is also impressively maneuverable, so you’ll have to watch out — you can easily spin out or crash if you’re too strong on the steering. Feather the motor and enjoy one smooth ride around Night City.