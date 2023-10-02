Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – How To Unlock The Sport R-7 “Sterling”

Don’t quit after completing the main story in Phantom Liberty, the spy-thriller expansion to Cyberpunk 2077. After the DLC credits are over, there’s still more to do in Dogtown — and there’s a silver chariot waiting for you at the end of the journey. For completing all of the quests for Mr. Hands, he’ll give you the Sport R-7 “Sterling” vehicle — so you can ride around the rest of Night City in style. Learn more about unlocking this extremely fancy vehicle in the full guide below.

More Cyberpunk 2077 guides:

Cyberpunk 2077 Guides | 10 Quick Tips | 5 Weirdest Items You Don’t Want To Miss | All Romance Options Guide | How To Find Hideo Kojima & BB | Easter Eggs Guide | How To Improve Performance On PC & Console | Develop Rooms & Easter Eggs | Edgerunner Jacket Location | Best Ending Guide | Powerful Early Katana | Best Cyberdecks

How To Earn The Sport R-7 Sterling

The Sport R-7 “Sterling” is a super car you can earn at the end of the Phantom Liberty expansion. You’ll need to complete everything to unlock it — here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know.

After completing the prologue of Phantom Liberty, you’ll be free to explore Dogtown .

. You’ll be contacted by Mr. Hands to complete gigs around the district. Look for gig icons on the map.

to complete gigs around the district. Look for gig icons on the map. More gigs will unlock as you progress the main story of Phantom Liberty.

the main story of Phantom Liberty. You’ll need to complete 10 gigs for Mr. Hands to unlock the next step.

The map marker for Mr. Hands will show 0/10 gigs required for Mr. Hands. But, he has more than 10 jobs for you. It isn’t clear how many of these side-quests count toward completion. Including these 11 gigs, you may also need to complete additional jobs you’ll get calls for while exploring the map.

You must complete the following gigs / jobs :

: Gig: Waiting for Dodger

Gig: Dogtown Saints

Gig: Treating Symptoms

Gig: Prototype in the Scraper

Gig: Two Wrongs Makes Us Right

Gig: The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman

Gig: Talent Academy

Gig: Spy in the Jungle

Gig: Trevor’s Last Ride

Gig: Heaviest of Hearts

Gig: Roads To Redemption

Thes following gigs might also be required. You’ll automatically unlock / find these marked on your map as you progress the story. These are more elaborate jobs — they may or may not be required to increase your standing with Mr. Hands.

Required Jobs

Balls To The Wall

No Easy Way Out

Shot By Both Sides

Dazed and Confused

After completing the main story of Phantom Liberty, several new side-quests will unlock. The most important is ‘Run This Town‘ — where you will help Mr. Hands figure out the new leader of Barghest. Once you’ve completed this job, and 10 required gigs in Dogtown, you’ll unlock your reward.

Unlocking Sport R-7 “Sterling” : After completing 10/10 gigs for Mr. Hands , you’ll get a call from Hands asking to see you.

: After completing 10/10 gigs for , you’ll get a call from Hands asking to see you. The job ‘ Hi Ho Silver Lining ‘ will automatically begin. Travel to the Heavy Hearts Club and use the elevator to reach Mr. Hands’s office.

‘ will automatically begin. Travel to the and use the elevator to reach Mr. Hands’s office. Talk to Hands, and he’ll offer you a reward. Exit the club to find it — an expensive silver sports car.

The Sport R-7 “Sterling” is silver, sleek and extremely fast. It is also impressively maneuverable, so you’ll have to watch out — you can easily spin out or crash if you’re too strong on the steering. Feather the motor and enjoy one smooth ride around Night City.