Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Has Released On All Platforms

You are basically playing Cyberpunk 2077 from scratch if you want to play Phantom Liberty.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has officially released on all platforms.

The official Cyberpunk Twitter account shared this message:

“Your mission begins now.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is out on @GOGcom, @steam, and @EpicGames!

#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty”

We also confirmed that the game expansion is live on both PlayStation and Xbox Store. The expansion is only available on current generation consoles PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

You can see Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty live across these platforms:

Steam

Epic Games Store

Good Old Games

Xbox Store

PlayStation Store

If you got curious by the hype but are a bit out of the loop, Phantom Liberty is Cyberpunk 2077’s first and only DLC. By word connotation, however, it would be better to refer to Phantom Liberty as an expansion. Phantom Liberty changes so much of the game that CD Projekt RED went back in to rebuild the base game, all with the goal of bringing Cyberpunk 2077 that much closer to the original vision that the studio promised fans with their original teaser trailers.

Here and now, you will need to buy Cyberpunk 2077 to play Phantom Liberty. You should find an option to buy both as a bundle on any of the above listed platforms.

Reviews have pegged Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty as one of many highlights for video games in 2023, with an overwhelming positive reception capping off a four year journey for CD Projekt RED to redeem themselves after Cyberpunk 2077’s original botched released, that followed waves of controversy.

CD Projekt RED gave fans a few last minute notifications about the game and expansion. For one, they told PlayStation 5 owners that preloads would not be available for their platform. They then told all players that they would have to update to Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 so that they could play Phantom Liberty. In connection to this, they explained that Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 is only supported on SSD storage.

CD Projekt RED also shared the likely unwelcome, but also necessary, news, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty that would automatically disable mods. Finally, they advised all players they would be better off with a fresh start and a new save if they wanted to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

That’s a lot to keep in mind, but basically, if you’re buying Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty now, you need to know that you are basically starting over if you played the game before, and you need to have SSD storage to run it.