Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’s Pre-Load Will Not Be Available On PS5

A pre-order car will also not be arriving in time for launch for PlayStation 5.

CD Projekt RED has sent out an important message to PlayStation 5 owners about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

In a tweet they issued out earlier today, CD Projekt RED stated:

“Important information for PlayStation 5 gamers — If you purchased the Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty bundle, to download Phantom Liberty claim it from the PlayStation Store by pressing “download” once the game releases at midnight local time. We apologize for the lack of a pre-load.

The pre-order Quadra may not be available for PlayStation at first. This may especially affect regions where the game will release first due to their time zones. We are working to ensure players receive their bonus as soon as possible!”

It isn’t clear why PlayStation 5 users won’t get a pre-load. But even if PlayStation 5 gamers are inconvenienced, it will be better for them if CD Projekt RED doesn’t try to push a badly implemented preload that could harm their enjoyment of the DLC.

For those who are wondering, Quadra is a car manufactured in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt RED is referring to a pre-order bonus car that PlayStation 5 owners should be getting alongside everyone else.

The Quanta car in question is a Sport R-7 “Vigilante”, an entirely new car being introduced alongside this DLC. If you don’t preorder the game, you will still have a way of acquiring this car, but as of now, CD Projekt RED hasn’t revealed how it will work.

Chances are, this is an item that automatically unlocks as part of the story. It could also be a reward for completing a side mission, or just something you can buy or ‘borrow’ in game. Again, it is not clear why PlayStation 5 users won’t get this bonus at the same time as everyone else, but they are better off this way than if CD Projekt RED tried to push it when they weren’t ready to.

CD Projekt RED also recommended that players start over with a new save for Cyberpunk 2077 if they were going to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. That’s because the game had seen so many changes that it would not only be a much improved experience, but a completely different one to boot. This early on, it seems that doing so would be a worthwhile choice, because the rerelease and DLC has been getting stellar reviews.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be released on September 26, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows, on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.