Honkai: Star Rail Lynx Eidolon Guide

Lynx is primarily a healer. If you need a Quantum character for your team, she can be a good alternative to Natasha.

Lynx is now the first Quantum healer in Honkai: Star Rail. Making her debut alongside Fu Xuan, Lynx makes it possible to have a Mono-Quantum team as long as you have Silver Wolf. For the most part, she specializes in healing and boosting your party’s Max HP. However, like Natasha, her Ultimate provides a debuff cleanse.

E2 is Lynx’s best Eidolon because it allows allies to potentially resist debuffs. E1 is good for Lynx’s healing output since it increases when the character you’re healing is at 50% HP or less. As she continues gaining Eidolons, Lynx’s buffs will expand to ATK boosts and Effect RES.

E1 – Morning of Snow Hike

When healing allies with 50% HP or less, Lynx’s Outgoing Healing increases by 20%. This effect works on continuous healing.

This applies to Lynx’s Talent, Skill, and Ultimate. Both her Talent and Skill have continuous healing built into them which typically lasts for 2 turns. If you have her first Bonus Ability activated, this extends to 3 turns. At E1, Lynx’s initial healing plus her continuous healing becomes far more effective.

E2 – Noon of Portable Furnace

A target with Survival Response can resist debuff application 1 time.

The Survival Response effect comes from Lynx’s Skill. When applied to an ally, it increases their Max HP by 5% of Lynx’s Mas HP plus 50. If that ally follows the Path of Destruction or Preservation, they will have a higher chance of being attacked by enemies. Survival Response also restores the ally’s HP by 8% of Lynx’s Max HP plus 80 and lasts 2 turns.

E2 adds the debuff resistance to Survival Response’s effects. This works particularly well for your Destruction and Preservation teammates, especially against debuffing enemies.

E3 – Afternoon of Avalanche Beacon

Increases Yukong’s Skill and Talent by 2 levels. Both now have a maximum of Level 15.

E4 – Dusk of Warm Campfire

When a character gains Survival Response, their ATK increases by 3% of Lynx’s Max HP for 1 turn. Now, in addition to healing, Lynx provides an ATK buff. Most likely, this will be best for Destruction characters – Preservation characters tend to focus on defense more than the Destruction characters.

E5 – Night of Aurora Tea

Increases Yukong’s Ultimate by 2 levels, up to a maximum of Level 15. Yukong’s Basic ATK also increases by 1 level, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

E6 – Dawn of Explorer’s Chart

This boosts the Max HP increasing effect of Survival Response by 6% of Lynx’s Max HP. Additionally, any character with Survival Response has their Effect RES increased by 30%.

Instead of increasing an ally’s HP by 5% of Lynx’s Max HP, E6 increases the buff to 11%. The other part of E6 makes up for the fact that the E2 Survival Response debuff application can only occur once. Survival Response lasts for 2 turns, so the Effect RES buff makes it more likely that the character with Survival Response will resist a debuff after that one guaranteed debuff resistance gets used up.

