Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – How To Get All 5 Endings

There are five endings to the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 and you’ll want to see them all. Beware, because there are major spoilers ahead — stop now if you want to discover these endings for yourself! We won’t go into extreme detail below, but we will reveal specific plot points and the general direction of each ending path.

Before you continue, it’s important to understand that there are two major ending paths. These ending paths each lead to a totally different final mission. Literally, the final missions on the alternate paths are nothing alike — they’re both incredibly complex and challenging in totally different ways. You’ll absolutely want to see both ending paths, so make a save during the [Firestarter] mission.

Each of the two major ending paths also has a split decision, resulting in four endings total. While these endings are different, they’re not nearly as different as the full ending path. After that, you can also get a final ending for the main campaign — this main campaign ending is over an hour long and incredibly detailed. Even if you don’t trust the players involved, you really owe it to yourself to check out the new main story ending.

Side With Songbird | Two Endings

Each Phantom Liberty ending has a completely different final mission. Depending on your choice, you’ll get the option of earning two endings.

Progress the Phantom Liberty story until you reach the [ Firestarter ] mission.

] mission. After infiltrating the stadium, you’ll talk to Colonel Hansen . Following this conversation, you’ll approach the Neural Matrix .

. Following this conversation, you’ll approach the . When hacking the Neural Matrix, you’ll be given an option. Choose to [Help Songbird Escape].

Choosing to help Songbird leads to a chaotic escape from the stadium as she uses her Blackwall abilities to hack security. After escaping, you’ll begin the [The Killing Moon] mission. During this mission, you’ll gain two ending options.

Wait several days after escaping the Stadium and completing [ Firestarter ]. You may also need to complete a portion of an in-game activity.

after escaping the Stadium and completing [ ]. You may also need to complete a portion of an in-game activity. Eventually, So Mi will contact you. Go to her location and you’ll automatically progress the story. Later, you’ll reach a point where you talk to So Mi on a train. On the train, you’ll be given one final option.

The Killing Moon | Two Endings

The final choice appears near the end of the mission. You can choose to:

[ Help So Mi Escape ]

] [Call Reed].

Depending on your choice, you’ll get a very different ending sequence.

Side With Reed | Two Endings

Like the Songbird (So Mi) ending, this is an alternate ending depending on your choice during a late mission in the Phantom Liberty DLC.

Progress the Phantom Liberty story until you reach the [ Firestarter ] mission.

] mission. After infiltrating the stadium, you’ll talk to Colonel Hansen . Following this conversation, you’ll approach the Neural Matrix .

. Following this conversation, you’ll approach the . When hacking the Neural Matrix, you’ll be given an option. Choose to [Help Reed capture Songbird].

If you side with Reed, you’ll attempt to capture Songbird in the stadium while interfacing with the Neural Matrix. This leads to a confrontation with Kurt Hansen. After escaping, you’ll begin the mission [Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos].

Reed will contact you soon after completing the [ Firestarter ] mission. He’ll ask you to call Netrunners for help — and begin the [ Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos ] job. Follow the steps to hire a Netrunner and complete the ambush on the MaxTac convoy.

] mission. He’ll ask you to call for help — and begin the [ ] job. Follow the steps to hire a Netrunner and complete the ambush on the convoy. After the convoy attack, you’ll need to follow So Mi to a crash site. Going deep inside the old Militech Bunker you’ll begin [Somewhat Damaged]. A rampaging killer robot is hunting you in the old facility. It can’t be stopped. You have to hide and evade.

At the end of the mission, you’ll finally reach So Mi. At this point, you’ll have two options.

Somewhat Damaged | Two Endings

Once you approach So Mi in the core, you’ll have two options:

[ Kill So Mi ]

] [Don’t Kill So Mi]

Killing So Mi will side with So Mi (Songbird) herself — she’ll ask you to do it. Sparing her is what the FIA and Reed want. Depending on your choice, you’ll get a very different conclusion.

Johnny Silverhand & V New Ending

The main story campaign as a totally different ending that can be unlocked by completing the Phantom Liberty DLC.

After completing the Phantom Liberty DLC, you’ll need to meet Reed one final time. Depending on your choices, you’ll get the job [ Four Score and Seven ] or [ Through Pain To Heaven ].

one final time. Depending on your choices, you’ll get the job [ ] or [ ]. This may require siding with Reed . This can be done for both ending paths — both choices during the mission [ Firestarter ] can lead to you siding with Reed.

. This can be done for — both choices during the mission [ ] can lead to you siding with Reed. Following the discussion, the mission [Who Wants To Live Forever] will begin. Wait a day and Reed will call you with more details.

You can choose to start the ending immediately or wait until you’re ready. If you agree to the surgery, you’ll automatically fail all current unfinished quests and complete the story. There is no post-game here.