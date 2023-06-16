Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – Forward Operating Base Explained

Warzone 2.0‘s DMZ continues to evolve and expand with every new update to the game. With Season 4 came a huge overall to the extraction mode’s progression with the introduction of a new system known as the Forward Operating Base. This pre-game lobby menu aims to streamline how players go through the game and even introduces a collection of new mechanics. While an extremely welcomed change, this new system is very different from what the DMZ was like before, so allow me to provide a clear and concise breakdown of how exactly the Forward Operating Base, or F.O.B., works. This guide will fully explain how the new Forward Operating Base system works in Warzone 2.0 DMZ.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Forward Operating Base Explained In Warzone 2.0 DMZ

The new F.O.B system is a new menu system that improves how players track their missions as well as provides useful upgrades for the player. This system gives players a more clear progression outside of just completing missions for the different Factions. Players can access the F.O.B. menu by pressing the “Mission Objectives” option in the pre-game lobby. This will bring up four options. The first is Missions, which is the same Missions tab that has been present in the game from the very beginning and is where players can select the Factions Missions they want to complete.

Next to it is the Upgrade menu. This is where players can find a series of challenges that, once completed, provide passive buffs to your player like discounts at Buy Stations and improved cooldown times on your Insured Weapons. New mechanics and systems can also be unlocked through this menu. These upgrades are unlocked by reaching certain Reputation Levels with a Faction and then completing a mission once that level is reached.

For example, the new Wallet System introduced in this new update tasks players with reaching Level 2 Reputation with the Black Mous Faction. Once reached, a mission will unlock where players will need to extract a total of $100,000 across multiple games of DMZ. Once this mission is completed, the Wallet mechanic will be made available. This will then unlock several new unlocks for the Wallet, each one also requiring players to reach a Reputation Level and then complete a challenge.

The next tab is Location Objectives, which simply breaks down the different map-specific items you have collected. These include the different parts of the Heated Madness as well as each map’s unique Weapon Case. The final tab is Notes, which is where you can read the collectible notes that you have extracted, allowing yourself to get a better understanding of the story of DMZ.

This type of Reputation Level followed by a challenge setup is used for several other mechanics like the Insured Weapon Slots and Stashes for keys and weapons. The Upgrades section of the F.O.B. is also broken up into four different sections, each one focusing on a different aspect of DMZ.

The Stash can increase the size of your new Wallet as well as your Key Stash size. The Weapon Locker will expand Insured Weapons and Contraband Weapon Stash. It can also be upgraded to decrease Insured Weapon cooldown times. The Bounty Boards will provide discounts to Buy Stations as well as Personal Exfil and recipes for items that can be traded at the Barter menu at a Buy Station. Finally, the Communications Station will introduce the new Urgent Mission system, which serves as daily challenges that can be completed for each of the Factions.

As we play more of the new DMZ update, we will be making more guides breaking down how to fully upgrade and complete each of the missions found in the F.O.B. Links for guides covering each of these items will be added as we complete each one: Wallet Unlock and Upgrades, Key Stash Upgrade, Insured Weapon Slot Unlocks and Upgrades, Contraband Stash Upgrades, All Bounty Board Reward Unlocks.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 4 linked here.