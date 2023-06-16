Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Costumes Can’t Be Unlocked In Game, Pre-orders For Collectors Edition Are Live

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Collector’s Edition is now available for pre-order in Europe, as Insomniac confirms some unwelcome news to fans.

As Insomniac Games has tweeted out, that Collector’s Edition can now be pre-ordered in Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, Austria, Luxembourg, Belgium, and Spain. They have also been tweeting out replies to them with screenshots of those preorders, and later confirmed that they had also gone live for Portugal and the UK. It had already been available to pre-order earlier today in the US, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Collector’s Edition comes with a steelbook case and a 19-inch figure featuring Miles and Peter fighting Venom, as well as a game code, and a voucher that gives buyers access to the Digital Deluxe Edition, which will really be the big issue in discussion today.

As Sony revealed in their PlayStation Blog, the Digital Deluxe Edition will include 2 extra skill points, Photo Mode frames and stickers, everything in the pre-order incentives, and ten exclusive costumes, five each for Peter and Miles.

Those five costumes were especially designed by artists who have drawn Spider-Man in the games, movies, and comics themselves. Sony named artists Kris Anka, Julia Blattman, Sweeney Boo, Anthony Francisco, Raf Grassetti, Jerad Marantz, Joel Mandish, Darren Quach, and Victoria Ying as costume designers.

Now, these suits are completely original and unique, so you don’t have to worry about losing access to Scarlet Spider suits or anything like that. The Stone Monkey, Agimat, and Tokusatsu suits clearly bring some Asian pride for Spider-Man, thanks to their diverse artists.

However, as Insomniac revealed in response to an inquiry on Twitter, these ten suits cannot be unlocked in game, and will only be available if you buy the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Edition of the game.

Again, for some fans it may not matter, but if you’re a completist, it does require that you get this Deluxe Edition in some way.

If you prefer real physical copies of your games, thankfully, Insomniac does have you covered. You can purchase a Digital Deluxe upgrade that will give you access to these costumes after the fact. As Insomniac explains, you will need to have your disc in the PlayStation 5 to have access to these costumes in this way.

It’s not exactly the best look for Sony, but they may be right to believe that they won’t really get a backlash for this.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released exclusively on PlayStation 5 on October 23, 2023.