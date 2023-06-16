With the start of Season 4 in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, a new season for the Ranked Play modes of both titles is also officially underway. The first full season for the competitive version of the Battle Royale game, both it and its multiplayer counterpart will see players climbing up the ladder to prove themselves as the best in the game. Along the way, there will also be several rewards that players can unlock outside of simply going up through the Tiers and Ranks. This guide will break down all of the rewards in Season 4 of Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Season 4 Ranked Play Rewards In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Players will receive rewards for getting wins in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play and Warzone Ranked Play will hand out rewards for reaching certain placements a number of times. The Warzone Ranked Play also has an additional number of challenges for getting kills and assists with each challenge also providing its own unique rewards.

Below is a full list of all of the rewards for the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer Ranked Play as well as how to unlock them:

5 wins in Ranked Play: Weapon Sticker – Season Four Competitor

Weapon Sticker – Season Four Competitor 10 wins in Ranked Play: Vaznev-9K Weapon Blueprint – Pro Re-Issue

Vaznev-9K Weapon Blueprint – Pro Re-Issue 25 wins in Ranked Play: Weapon Charm- Please Rotate

Weapon Charm- Please Rotate 50 wins in Ranked Play: Large Weapon Decal – Lock it Down

Large Weapon Decal – Lock it Down 75 wins in Ranked Play: Loading Screen – Ranked Play Season 4

Loading Screen – Ranked Play Season 4 100 wins in Ranked Play: Weapon Sticker – Season Four Competitor

Below is the full list of the Warzone Ranked Play rewards:

Finish ‘Top 15’ 25 Times: Large Weapon Decal – Cash Out

Large Weapon Decal – Cash Out Finish ‘Top 5’ 25 Times: Lachmann Sub Weapon Blueprint – Pro Issue

Lachmann Sub Weapon Blueprint – Pro Issue Finish 1st Place: Weapon Charm – Team Wipe

Finally, here are the Kill and Assist Challenges found in Season 4 Warzone Ranked Play:

Get 25 Kills or Assists: Weapong Sticker – WZ Season 04 Competitor

Weapong Sticker – WZ Season 04 Competitor Get 250 Kills or Assists: Loading Screen – WZ Ranked Play Season 04

Loading Screen – WZ Ranked Play Season 04 Get 1000 Kills or Assists: Weapon Camo – WZ Season 04 Ranked Veteran

In addition to these challenges and rewards, the players who reach the #1 spot in the Top 250 will also receive an exclusive Calling Card and Emblem to show every other player that they were the top dog in Season 4.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 4 linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.