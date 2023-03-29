Octopath Traveler 2: How To Deal 99,999 Damage In A Single Attack | End-Game Guide

By the end of Octopath Traveler 2, bosses can absolutely crush your party with multiple attacks in a row — the only way to handle the toughest bosses in the game is by dealing as much damage as possible. The maximum damage you can dish out in a single attack is 99,999 and we’re aiming for this lofty goal. You’ll need a specific amulet for maximum damage. We’re using this strategy because it absolutely does not require perfection, you don’t need be as optimized as possible. As long as you’re equipped with certain accessories and support skills, you can pull this off with a party of characters to back you up. Here’s the basic, simple strategy for dealing maximum damage against (almost) any boss.

To deal maximum damage, you’ll need to give yourself the best possible chance. Depending on your level, your enemy’s level, and their current defenses you may dish out less than 99,999 in a single attack — but if you follow these steps, you’ll still dish out absolutely insane damage.

Pre-Requisites | 99,999 Damage Build

Hikari : Using Hikari and Learned Skills, you can deal maximum damage relatively easily. You can also try using the same tactics with other characters — Throne with Aeber’s Reckoning is another path toward extreme damage.

: Using Hikari and Learned Skills, you can deal maximum damage relatively easily. You can also try using the same tactics with other characters — Throne with is another path toward extreme damage. Alpione’s Amulet : This amulet accessory increases damage the lower your health. If you’re at 1 HP, you’ll deal maximum damage. Also increases HP by +1,200 .

: This amulet accessory increases damage the lower your health. If you’re at 1 HP, you’ll deal maximum damage. Also increases HP by . Deal More Damage: A Warrior Support Skill. This skill will be unlocked very early in your playthrough. It must be equipped.

How To Get Alpione’s Amulet: Complete Ochette’s Story then travel to the town of Gravell. A new side-quest will be available next to the blacksmith. Talk to the NPC Alpione to begin her quest. Complete it to gain Alpione’s Amulet.

Next, you’ll want a few skills to stay alive. Here’s a few suggestions for keeping Hikari in the fight even if he only has 1 HP.

Tips For Protecting Hikari : At 1 HP Hikari is extremely vulnerable. There are a handful of useful skills you can use to keep Hikari alive. Divine Protection : Hikari can learn this skill or the NPC can be recruited. Divine Protection gives 2 turns of Immunity . This means the user is immune to damage for two turns. Extremely powerful. Find the NPC in the Canalbrine Church at the altar. Rise Again : Equip Hikari with the Rise Again Support Skill from a Cleric. This guarantees you will revive after being knocked out. Seal of Immortality : Set Hikari’s Secondary Job as the Arcanist — OR — select Partitio / another character as an Arcanist. Use Seal of Diffusion, then use Seal of Immortality. This spell grants you with an effect that the character will always survive with 1 HP when hit with a fatal blow. Lasts 1 charge or 3-9 turns. Extremely powerful and useful for getting Hikari to 1 HP mid-battle.

: At Hikari is extremely vulnerable. There are a handful of useful skills you can use to keep Hikari alive.

Have an Apothecary in your party to use Healing Touch or a Cleric with Revive — either way, you’ll revive with low / 1 HP.

How To Deal 99,999 Damage | Step-By-Step With Hikari , equip Alpione’s Amulet and start the battle with 1 HP or lower your HP during the battle — use one of the abilities listed above, or use Forbidden Elixir to lower your HP to 1. Equip A Step Ahead Support Skill (Inventor Job) to apply buffs and gain +1 BP before the battle. Apply Divine Protection — you can also use Spring Boots (Inventor Skill) to make sure Hikari acts first. Equip Finisher’s Claws accessory, Fang of Ferocity accessory or anything else to increase your damage. Put as many stat boosts to damage / Phys. Atk as possible. You don’t need to be perfectly optimized. Just equip as much as you can. Equip the Giant’s Axe (Optional) to increase your damage even more. Gain x3 BP with Castii’s Concotion of Partitio’s Donate BP skills. Use your strongest skill with max BP . Brand’s Blade is the best skill for me and deals the most damage. You can also use Limb For Limb or Shinjumonjigiri . Whatever works best for you.



Additionally, you’ll want to break your foe and weaken them. Do everything you can. Use Critical Scope (Inventor) to guarantee critical damage, Take Aim (Hunter) to increase Critical chance on all enemies, Leghold Trap (Hunter) to delay all enemies so they act last, Hired Help (Merchant) to weaken Phys. Def of all enemies, and Concoction (Alchemist) or Lion Dance (Dancer) to buff. The Alchemist is extremely powerful for both debuffing and bufffing, so I recommend bringing both an Alchemist and a Merchant — Ochette is extremely good at breaking enemy shields with her Provoke Beasts EX skill.

Break your foe, weaken their defense and boost your attack, then unleash your best attack at 1 HP. Combine all these tricks and you’ll be dishing out insane maximum damage to end-game bosses.