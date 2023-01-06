Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RAPP H Class

When it comes to building your Call of Duty: Warzone 2 loadout, there are a lot of weapons to choose from. Light machine guns are at the center of the long range meta and you may be thinking about using the RAPP H in your next match. This guide has got you covered with the best Warzone 2 RAPP H class.

With the best attachments, the RAPP H definitely has a lot of potential on the battlefield of Al Mazrah. This class will focus on improving the range and damage, while ensuring your shots are accurate, so you can take advantage of this added firepower.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best 556 Icarus Class | Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: How to Unlock the Chimera Assault Rifle | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Sakin MG38 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RAAL MG Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best M16 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Lachmann-556 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Kastov 545 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2: Best Kastov 762 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best TAQ-56 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RPK Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Change the Color of Your Ping | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Strongholds and Black Sites Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to get Your Loadout Drop | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Interrogate Enemies | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How Does the New 2v2 Gulag Work? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Every Vehicle in Al Mazrah |

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 RAPP H class

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: Romeo FT 16″ Barrel

Romeo FT 16″ Barrel Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Optic: Aim OP-V4

The first attachment used on this build is the Polarfire-S suppressor which also increases damage range, bullet velocity, and makes the recoil smoother. By pairing this with the Romeo FT 16″ barrel, you’ll continue raising the damage range and bullet velocity to make the light machine gun deadly at further range. Then, the VX Pineapple is a useful attachment for bumping up accuracy and recoil control.

Equipping the FT Mobile Stock will make up for some lost mobility in terms of sprint speed, your walking speed while aiming, crouch movement speed, and aim down sight speed. Finally, round off your class with a clear and reliable optic such as the Aim OP-V4.

As a RAPP H class is best suited to longer range battles in Warzone 2, you’ll want to use it alongside a gun that you can use in close-quarter combat. The Fennec is a strong choice, not to mention that its currently at the top of the close range meta.