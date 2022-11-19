God of War: Ragnarok — How to Get More Time to Solve Puzzles

Like its 2018 predecessor, God of War: Ragnarok is jam-packed with puzzles, secrets, and side quests for you to undertake at your leisure. No, really, they’re literally everywhere. Honestly, it can all get a little daunting, even with the incredible presentation, tight combat, and amazing storytelling at the center of the journey.

That’s why the insanely diverse list of accessibility features from Sony’s Santa Monica Studio in God of War: Ragnarok is so impressive and useful. With these many options at your disposal, you can tweak and adjust even the most minute elements of battle, traversal, and, yes, even puzzles. In fact, one of the best accessibility features in the game is one that allows you a little more time to line things up for some of the more challenging puzzles.

How to Extend the Window for Puzzle Solving in God of War: Ragnarok

If you came here with the hope that you could turn off the hints from ally characters like Atreus and Mimir, then we’re sorry to tell you that it’s not possible, at least not yet. Though the feature might be added in a future patch based on how much player chatter there is about it, it’s not in God of War: Ragnarok as of yet. What you can do, however, is make it so that you don’t need to be quite so precise in your timing and whatnot with regard to the game’s puzzles.

By going into the Settings menu and selecting Gameplay, you can scroll down to the fourth option. This can be adjusted from its default setting to Extended or Extended+, which will make some of the more egregious puzzles a bit more forgiving. Take, for instance, those really tough “make all the bells chime at once” types of challenges. Now, you won’t have to take 10 tries attempting to hit them all in succession over a 3-5 second window before you can get back to taking enemies apart in battle.