God of War Ragnarok: How To Find & Fight Gna, Valkyrie Queen | Post-Game Super Boss Guide

Want to truly test your skills in God of War Ragnarok? You’ll need to take on Gna, the Valkyrie Queen. The fugitive Queen of the Valkyries was crowned by the All-Father Odin — and in the post-game, she continues to blight the lands. Before leaving the camp in Midgard, Freya will vow to hunt Gna and help Sigrun’s Valkyries restore order in the realms. Fighting Gna is no easy task — and finding her can be pretty tricky too. If you want help learning Gna’s location, check out the full guide below for a full explanation.

Gna, Valkyrie Queen | Post-Game Location Guides

After completing the story in God of War Ragnarok, Freya will join with Sigrun in Midgard. Sigrun has returned, an uncorrupted leader of the free Valkyries — but a threat still looms. After the defeat of Asgard, the new Valkyrie Queen remains at large. Like a remixed version of the Sigrun super-boss from God of War (2018), you can do battle with an even more difficult Valkyrie Queen.

The game doesn’t tell you how or where to find her. But you will have an additional job to complete — in the post-game, you’ll begin the “Remnants of Asgard” Favor, to hunt down and destroy 10 sites where Asgard warriors have converged. These areas are marked on your map, so they can’t be easily missed. Finding Gna, Valkyrie Queen is more challenging.

How To Find Gna, Valkyrie Queen : Travel to Muspelheim via The Crucible Mystic Gateway. There is a new location here that only appears in the post-game. Travel to the center of the Crucible area. From the Nornir Chest / Challenge Marker, look to the right . There’s a path leading to a large open area with a camp in the center. Interact with the notebook by the camp. Gna will appear and prepare for battle.

Gna, Valkyrie Queen will only initiate a battle with Kratos if you approach. You can leave and prepare first before entering the fight. Gna is extremely difficult. She may be the most difficult boss in God of War Ragnarok alongside Berserker King Hrolf. Hrolf cycles through every ability and powerset from the many Berserkers you’ve already encountered. Gna has completely new tricks.

Unlike any other boss, Gna requires you to swap Arrow types between Sound Arrows and Sigil Arrows to counter her attacks. She also has powerful grapple attacks that you need to mash out of like in the original game. Some of her magic is even infused with Bifrost — don’t forget you can instantly clear Bifrost by expending a Wrath charge.

If you’re brave enough, you can take on Gna, Valkyrie Queen right after completing the main story. I highly recommend level up to max with your armor and weapons. Then master combat by defeated the Berserker King. If you still can’t win, you can always lower the difficulty to make Gna more manageable.