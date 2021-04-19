Oddworld: Soulstorm – How To Get The Best Ending | Good Quarma Guide

There are two endings in Oddworld: Soulstorm — a bad ending, and a good ending. Getting the bad ending is easy, and getting the good ending is going to take a whole lot of work. Thankfully, this game isn’t as demanding as the original Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey. In the first game of the series, you had to save all your buddies (enslaved creatures called Mudokons) to earn the good ending. This time around, you “only” need to save 80% of them.

Mudokons are the alien slaves you’re trying to rescue in Oddworld: Soulstorm — and they’re almost all optional. If you only save the Mudokons that are required, you’ll be far, far below the 80% you need for the good ending. Mudokons can be hidden in secret areas, or perfectly easy to find — but extremely difficult to rescue. There are sections that are simple platforming challenges for ABe

How To Get The Good Ending

The earn the good ending in Oddworld: Soulstorm, you need to score a majority of Good Quarma ranks for each level. You’ll be able to see your Quarma in the Level Select menu — under each level, you’ll see a red or blue icon. A red icon signifies Bad Quarma, and a blue icon signifies Good Quarma. It’s okay to get several Bad Quarma ranks — you don’t need all Good Quarma to get the best ending.

I was able to get the Good Ending with three Bad Quarma ranks. So, you absolutely don’t need to replay every level to get Good Quarma. To get Good Quarma, you mostly need to rescue Mudokons.

How do you get Good Quarma? You need to rescue at least 80% of the Mudokons in a level.



You also need to make sure a Platinum Badge level of Mudokons survive the three Ladder Defense sections. During the Ladder Defenses, no more than 50 Mudokons can be killed. There’s no reason to go for 100% — and these sections are hard, so you’re bound to lose a few of them.

Abe can kill as many Slig security guards as he wants. Killing Sligs does not count against your Quarma — it’s all about rescuing as many Mudokons as possible. Check out the guides for each level above to make saving the last of the Mudokons easier. Some levels require you to find secret areas where more Mudokons are hiding.

What Happens In The Good Ending?

In the Good Ending, Abe and friends successfully add the cure to the Soulstorm Brewery and automatically pump the safe version to factories all across Oddworld — saving the Mudokons from eternal slavery.

Molluck the Glukkon arrives at Soulstorm Brewery with his Security Chief Slig, who infiltrates the building and spies on a meeting between the Brewmaster, Morguer and Aslik — three powerful Glukkons. The Sligs turn on their bosses, blasting the three leaders after Molluck promises to pay them off.

The scene cuts to a tranquil field where the Mudokons have safely escaped to. The armies of the Magog Cartel aren’t chasing them — and thanks to the stupidity of the Glukkons, they aren’t even aware Abe has escaped, or that the cure is being distributed to every Mudokon on the continent. Nobody is chasing them. They’re truly free!

But, Abe finally reveals what he learned from the Keeper. The original Mudokon Queen is still alive — and she’s living richly in the Glukkon capitol city. As if things weren’t bad enough for Abe, now they’ll have to search for answers in the heart of the most dangerous place for any Mudokon.