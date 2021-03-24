Valheim: Here’s The New Way To Use Console Commands | Post-Patch Guide

Thanks to the March 23rd, 2021 update for Valheim, the old method for using console commands doesn’t work. You can’t just press [F5] and start cheating anymore — there’s an extra step you and every other viking will have to take to unlock your precious Creative Mode.

Why was this change made? Nobody knows, but it is a pretty simple fix. This also puts Valheim more in line with other games on Steam — most games don’t allow you to simply use the developer console. Maybe that’s a good thing, because the dev console is a powerful tool that can very easily crash your game in the wrong hands. Heck, you can even permanently bust your game if you’re reckless. Now only players that have taken this specific step will be able to use the console window.

How To Use Console Commands | Post-Patch Guide

To start using console commands, you’ll need to follow these steps on Steam.

How To Enable The Console Right-click Valheim in your Steam Library and select Properties . On the General Tab, find Launch Options . Input “ -console ” in the field below Launch Options . Close, and then go in-game. Press [F5] to open the console commands window. Input the code “ devcommands ” and you’ll be able to use any of the current console commands.



And that’s it! All the console commands are still the same from previous versions of Valheim. If you want to find some very useful codes, check out our list of favorite Valheim console commands here.