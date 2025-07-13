Rematch: How to Perform a Rainbow Flick

A Rainbow Flick is one of the most impressive tricks in soccer, requiring perfect precision and timing to execute. Rematch players can diversify their bag of tricks by learning new skills such as how to do a Rainbow Flick.

Unlike traditional soccer games, Rematch sees you control one player as part of a 3v3, 4v4, or 5v5 team from a third-person perspective. Matches are played in closed arenas, where regular soccer rules such as fouls and offsides are thrown out of the window. Core principles remain in tact in a game of Rematch, though, such as passing, tackling, and goalkeeper mechanics, as well as being able to perform a variety of moves. A Rainbow Flick is just one of them and luckily, it’s easier to pull off in-game than it is in real life.

How to Rainbow Flick in Rematch

When you have the ball at your feet and have full control of it, this is when you can perform a Rainbow Flick. Be sure to have the ball in front of you and simultaneously press RB and A on an Xbox controller, R1 and X on a PlayStation controller, and the relevant keybinds on keyboard and mouse.

Rainbow Flicks are most effective when you believe an opponent is about to tackle you or when you’re trying to bypass a defender. If you Rainbow Flick over an opponent when they are about to tackle, you’ll be able to make serious progress up the pitch with the ball.

However, Rainbow Flicks should be used sparingly. If you are doing the same move consistently, it makes you predictable to your opponents, so it’s recommended that you use the Rainbow Flick only when it’s most effective.

Before you try a Rainbow Flick in a match, you may want to practise in Freeplay mode. To enter Freeplay mode, go to the main menu screen in Rematch, under the Play tab. It’s the screen where you select whether you want to play a Quick Match, Ranked, a Custom Match, Practise, or enter the Prologue.

When you’re on the correct screen, simply press B on an Xbox controller, circle on a PlayStation controller, or ESC on keyboard and mouse. This will place you straight on a soccer pitch with just you, the ball, and two nets enclosed between four walls. It’s the perfect environment to master the Rainbow Flick and any other moves at your own leisure.