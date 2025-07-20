Rematch: How to Perform a Volley

From the creators of Sifu, Sloclap are making their mark on a new genre with Rematch, a third-person soccer game that moves away from tradition by seeing you take control of a singular player in fast-paced arcade-style matches where team work truly does make the dream work. If you want to stand out on the soccer pitch, learning how to Volley will see you shoot like a star.

Rematch has a range of skill moves to master when passing, attacking, dribbling and defending. A Volley is just one skill you can have in your back pocket to pull out at the right moment. Not only is it a fancy move, but if you can do it successfully, the goals are sure to come your way.

How to Volley in Rematch

Put simply, performing a Volley involves shooting the ball while it is in the air. Wait for a member of your team to cross the ball to you, or take advantage of a ball that might’ve bounced off the wall, for example. Hit the shoot button (right trigger) when the blue lights appear around the ball while it’s flying through the air towards you to do a Volley.

When done correctly, your character will jump up in the air and pull off both an impressive, and powerful shot towards the goal. The sheer strength of your shot, thanks to this skill move, makes it difficult for defenders to stop the ball in its tracks.

On the other side, your best bet at defending against an enemy Volley is to do an extra effort lob header or pass to try get above your opponent and clear the ball away. Extra effort is a term in Rematch that refers to the temporary boost your character gains when you double tap your left bumper. Not only does extra effort help you run faster, win duels, and add extra power to your shot, but it’s also valuable to use in defensive positions.

Before you try going for goal with a Volley in Rematch, you can practise this skill move in Freeplay mode. To enter Freeplay, go to the main menu screen in Rematch which is under the Play tab. Here, you can practise your footwork, including the Volley skill move, by kicking the ball off the wall and seeing how many times you can score a goal using a Volley.