Rematch: How to Play Offline

From the creators of Sifu, Sloclap are taking on a new genre with Rematch, a third-person soccer game that sways away from tradition by seeing you take control of a singular player in fast-paced arcade-style matches where team work is key. Matches are either 3v3, 4v4, or 5v5, and take place in closed arenas, where regular soccer rules such as fouls and offsides are thrown out of the window. Core mechanics remain in Rematch, however, such as passing, tackling, and the presence of a goalkeeper. Being a multiplayer game, Rematch requires an internet connection to play regular matches, so can the game be played offline?

An internet connection is needed to connect to Rematch games with others in your server region. In addition, Rematch uses Easy Anti-cheat which needs an active online connection to detect cheaters on a server. With that said, some Rematch functionalities are accessible offline.

Can you play Rematch offline?

The short answer is yes, Rematch can be played offline, but there is a catch. Only practise and Freeplay modes are available offline. There is no way to play a 3v3, 4v4, or 5v5 game of soccer against AI without online access.

The practise workshop modes, alongside more detailed tutorials are based on movement, defense, passing, scoring, and taking on the role of the goalkeeper. Despite being repetitive, all workshops have bronze, silver, and gold medals to earn for those that want an extra layer of challenge.

As for Freeplay, you can kick the ball around at your leisure and practise your skills. There isn’t a Freeplay mode available to select like regular modes and workshops. Instead, you must be on the Rematch main menu by being on the Play tab, then press B on an Xbox controller, circle on a PlayStation controller, or ESC on keyboard and mouse. This will automatically throw you into Freeplay, where it’s just you and the ball.

In an FAQ, Sloclap responded to whether or not there are any plans to further develop the solo-player campaign, briefly shown in the Rematch prologue. The developers state that their focus is on a “multiplayer experience.” However they don’t rule out an expansion of a single player experience: “although a solo campaign is not on our current roadmap, we do have a few single player workshops and we might see more single-player content in the future.”

It’s unknown what the future of single-player content could look like in Rematch, but the more ways to play offline, the better!