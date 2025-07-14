Rematch: How to Tackle | Standing Tackle and Slide Tackle

Rematch has a variety of moves you can use to your advantage in all kinds of scenarios, including tackling. In this guide, you will learn all about how to do a standing tackle and slide tackle in Rematch.

Like any game of soccer, you’ll want your team to have control of the ball as much as possible, which can be done by tackling the opposition to secure the ball. Since there are no fouls in Rematch, reckless tackling isn’t penalized, but you’ll want to be clever in the way you use the mechanic.

How to tackle in Rematch

There are two ways to tackle in Rematch, a standing tackle and a slide tackle.

Standing tackles are performed by pressing B on an Xbox controller and circle on a PlayStation controller while not sprinting. They have a shorter reach than the slide tackle, but are quicker to recover from. The standing tackle pushes the ball in the direction of the tackle, and if you connect with an opponent in possession, they will even stun them for a brief time.

Players that have the ball at their feet can hold LT on an Xbox controller and L1 on a PlayStation controller to enter Dribble Stance, preventing you from being stunned by standing tackles coming from nearby defenders. If a standing tackle connects with a player in Dribble Stance, the player is pushed back and loses control of the ball, but does not stumble. Dribble Stance does not protect players against the more dramatic sliding tackles.

Sliding tackles are performed while sprinting. Hold LB on an Xbox controller or L1 on PlayStation, and press B/circle to execute a sliding tackle. If the sliding tackle connects with the ball, the ball is pushed away in the direction of the tackle. The ball will receive a harder push at the beginning of the tackle than at the end of the tackle animation. It’s integral that you are careful when using the slide mechanic because if you tackle in the direction of an opponent, the ball will travel in their direction.

If the sliding tackle connects with the ball while an opponent is in possession, the ball is pushed away and the opponent is briefly stunned, falling to the ground with you. A slide takes you out of play for a short while too, until you can get back to your feet.

Standing tackles are generally favored over a slide tackle because with the standing option, you can instantly get possession of the ball. When sliding, you have less control of the fate of the ball and it may end up at the wrong feet, so a standing tackle is recommended in most situations.