Rematch: How to Dribble and Enter Dribble Stance

Every pass, shot, dribble, and tackle requires precise timing and accuracy in Rematch. Dribbling is an important mechanic in Rematch, making it essential for all players to master to find success. Similar titles such as EA FC make dribbling a breeze, but the mechanic in Rematch requires concentration and control to pull off. This guide has all the details you need to know about how to dribble in this team-oriented twist on soccer.

Dribbling in Rematch makes it harder for an opponent to tackle the ball away from you. Since you’ll want your team to have possession of the ball as much as possible, dribbling correctly will do just that, while that fancy footwork can help you score a goal for your side.

How to dribble in Rematch

When you have the ball at your feet and have full control of it, this is when you can begin dribbling. To enter dribble stance, hit the left trigger on your controller and your character will bends its knees and your crosshair will transform into a circle.

While you are in dribble stance, move your left joystick in the direction you want to dribble in and press A on an Xbox controller, X on a PlayStation controller, or the relevant keybind on keyboard and mouse. Be sure to press A on an Xbox controller, X on a PlayStation controller, or the relevant keybind every time you want to change the direction of the dribble. You can dribble up, down, left, and right to outsmart anyone trying to intercept the ball from your grasp.

Before you go ahead and dribble in a match, you may want to practise in Freeplay mode. To enter Freeplay mode, go to the main menu screen in Rematch, under the Play tab. Specifically, it’s the screen where you select whether you want to play a Quick Match, Ranked, a Custom Match, Practise, or enter the Prologue.

When you’re on the correct screen, simply press B on an Xbox controller, circle on a PlayStation controller, or ESC on keyboard and mouse. This will place you on a soccer pitch alone, providing the perfect environment to master dribbling in all directions and any other moves at your own leisure.

If you want to step up the dribbling challenge before you enter a match, there are numerous practise workshops in Rematch. Perhaps the best workshop for this is Protect Ball, designed to test your ball control by asking you to keep the ball away from opponents in a shrinking zone.