Rematch: How to do all Skill Moves

A game of Rematch is either 3v3, 4v4, or 5v5, and takes place in closed arenas, where the rulebook relating to the real-life sport is thrown out of the window. In fact, there are a variety of innovative mechanics and ways to play this arcade-style take on soccer, including doing skill moves with your character.

There are a variety of skill moves in Rematch that allow you to outsmart your opponents, all while looking like a pro. Whether you’re dribbing the ball or trying to create an opportunity for your team, you will want to use skill moves to your advantage.

More Rematch guides

All skill moves in Rematch

Here are the controller inputs to perform each skill move in Rematch:

Volley – R2/RT (while the ball is in the air)

R2/RT (while the ball is in the air) Rainbow Flick – R1 + X / RB + A (moving forwards)

R1 + X / RB + A (moving forwards) Overhead Flick – R1 + X / RB + A (moving backwards)

R1 + X / RB + A (moving backwards) Juggling – R1 + X / RB + A (while the ball is in the air)

R1 + X / RB + A (while the ball is in the air) Ronaldo Chop – X/A (while aiming the left stick to the left or right)

X/A (while aiming the left stick to the left or right) Roulette – L2 + X (double tap) / LT + A (double tap) (while moving forwards)

L2 + X (double tap) / LT + A (double tap) (while moving forwards) Drag Back – L2 + X / LT + A while aiming backwards

Once you’ve mastered the controls, the next step is to know when to perform each move.

To land a volley, the ball needs to be in the air. When the blue lights appear around the ball, that’s when you can quickly press the shoot command to perform the volley. Not only is it impressive, but defenders will have to react fast to save this powerful shot from hitting the back of the net.

Rainbow and Overhead Flicks are most effective when you believe an opponent is about to tackle you, or when you’re trying to bypass a defender. If you perform this move over an opponent when they are about to tackle, you’ll be able to continue to progress up the pitch. Similarly, when you’re being surrounded by defenders, performing Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature Ronaldo Chop or Roulette maneuver will allow you to switch direction, while keeping the ball at your feet.

However, skill moves should be used wisely in Rematch. If you are doing the same move consistently, it makes you predictable to your opponents. The key here is to learn how to chain different skill moves together. After some practise in either Freeplay mode or by gaining repetitions in real matches, you’ll be able to outplay your opponent using the various skill move mechanics.