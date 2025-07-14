Rematch: What is Clutch Time? | Last Action and Last Shot Explained

Rematch delivers a unique take on soccer, containing innovative features such as Clutch Time. Before the final whistle blows, you’ll be faced with sudden death scenarios.

The core mechanics of Rematch move away from tradition by seeing you take control of a singular player in fast-paced arcade-style matches where team work makes the dream work. Clutch Time is one mechanic you’ll want to familiarize yourself with, so you can close out matches with a victory.

Down, but not out

At the end of a game, when the timer reaches zero, one of three Clutch Time outcomes will kick in, depending on the current score:

If the match is a draw when the timer runs out, the game goes straight into Overtime.

Last Action (Attack or Defense) – The team that has possession of the ball (or that touched the ball last) can keep playing until they lose possession.

Last Shot – The team that has possession of the ball gets one Last Shot.

Last Action (Attack or Defense)

Last Action takes place when there is exactly one goal in score difference, and the losing team has possession of the ball when the game timer hits zero. The Last Action function will automatically end after 60 seconds if the opposing team touches the ball, except with a “deviation hitbox” in Defense Mode, an Outfield Dive, or a Tackle. Also, if the projected trajectory of the ball would not lead to a goal.

This means that the losing team gets a final chance to tie the score, so long as they don’t lose possession of the ball to the opponent. If a goal is scored and the game is then tied, Overtime begins.

Last Shot

Last Shot starts when the game timer in Rematch hits zero, as long as:

The winning team is leading by one point and has possession of the ball.

The winning team is leading by two points or more, and either team has possession of the ball.

Last Shot will continue until one of three conditions is fulfilled:

The team in possession loses the ball and the projected trajectory of the ball would not lead to a goal.

The player in possession kicks (taps, pushes, or shoots) the ball and a teammate interacts with the ball

The player in possession kicks the ball and no other player touches the ball within 2 seconds, and the projected trajectory would not lead to a goal.

Both Last Action and Last Shot give the losing side a chance to tie the score and get back in the game at the last second.