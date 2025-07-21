Rematch: How to Customize your Kit and Change Player Number

In a game of Rematch, your team won’t all wear the same kit because you can customize your very own. Whether you want to stand out on the pitch or wear your favorite number, this guide has got you covered on how you can look the part in Rematch.

One of the biggest differences between Rematch and other sports games is that you control one player, rather than an entire team. This offers more individuality in a team from gameplay, all the way down to your character’s appearance.

More Rematch guides

Rematch: How to Perform a Volley | Rematch: How to do all Skill Moves | Rematch: What is Clutch Time? | Last Action and Last Shot Explained | Rematch: How to Play Offline | Rematch: How to Dribble and Enter Dribble Stance | Rematch: Best Camera Settings | Beginner and Advanced | Rematch: How to Access Freeplay Mode | Rematch: How to Perform a Rainbow Flick |

How to change your kit in Rematch

To make any changes to your character, including your kit:

Head to the customization tab in Rematch

Select the character you want to edit

Click on the Equipment option

Select either your home or away kit

From here, you can create a palette of the three colors you want to have on your kit. If you need inspiration, there are some presets to choose from. To make sure your entire kit is matching, you’re going to want to edit your shoes, socks, and shin guards. To do so, go over to the accessories tab, directly next to the outfit section.

When you make a new palette, it will automatically save and equip your fresh combination to your character.

How to change your player number in Rematch

In order to change your player number from the default which is ten, follow these steps:

Head to the customization tab in Rematch

Select the character you want to edit

On the right side of the screen, click the Flocking option

Via the Flocking screen, you can change your player number to anything between zero and 99. Simply use the tens and units sections to preview the numbers on the back of your character’s shirt before you make your final decision.

Alternatively, you can toggle off the player number and rock a plain shirt by setting “show flocking” to “no.” Whether you choose a number or go without, your selection carries over to both your home and away kits. It’s not possible to have a different player number on each side.

Rematch has free cosmetics you can use on your character. However, if you want to step up your look, you can purchase cosmetics from the in-game store or through the battle pass. The battle pass costs 1,000 Quants to own and 1,100 Quants from the in-game store are priced at $9.99.