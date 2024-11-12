Gameranx

Pokémon Go: Simply Groundbreaking Event Schedule and Rewards

A Dynamax debut.

Even though we are just days into November, there have been plenty of events for Pokémon Go players to take part in. Included is The Festival of Lights and a Mankey Community Day, with more to come in the not so distant future. The next Pokémon Go event Trainers can look forward to goes by the name of Simply Groundbreaking.

The event will keep you busy over the weekend, beginning on Friday, November 15, at 10am local time and concluding on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 8pm local time. Participants can expect to experience event bonuses, increased wild encounters for certain Pokémon, and take on various research tasks

Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking rewards

Event bonuses

Here are the bonuses that will be active for the duration of the event:

  • 2x chance for Trainers Level 31 and above to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Wild encounters

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild and all have the chance to spawn as a shiny:

  • Jigglypuff
  • Diglett
  • Alolan Diglett
  • Rhyhorn
  • Phanpy
  • Whismur
  • Kricketot
  • Woobat
  • Drilbur
  • Noibat

Some Trainers might even encounter the following:

  • Excadrill

Drilbur will make its Pokémon Go Dynamax debut in one-star Max Battles. In addition, Pokémon caught from Max Battle encounters, along with their Evolutions, can be Dynamaxed during Max Battles.

Timed and Field Research tasks

Event-themed Timed and Field Research tasks will be available to take on. Although the requirements are unknown, the rewards for completing the tasks will be:

  • Drilbur Candy
  • Drilbur Candy XL
  • Encounters with Drilbur

As you can see, Drilbur will be the star of the show and 50 Candy can be used to evolve a Drilbur to Excadrill. The best moves for Drilbur are Mud-Slap and Drill Run when attacking Pokémon in Gyms, but keep in mind that it’s vulnerable to Water, Grass and Ice moves.

