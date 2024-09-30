Pokémon Go: Daily PokéCoin Bounty Part 2 Ticket Bonuses and Timed Research Rewards

The Pokémon Go PokéCoin Bounty ticket event returns for part 2 and plenty of rewards are up for grabs for those who buy a ticket to gain entry. After the success of part 1 earlier this year, it’s hardly surprising that the team behind the mobile game are back for another round.

Beginning on October 1, 2024, Pokémon Go fans will be able to purchase the Daily PokéCoin Bounty Part 2 ticket. For $4.99 USD (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) special bonuses and Timed Research will be live in the Pokémon Go: Max Out season.

Also, it will be possible to gift tickets to any of your Pokémon Go friends, as long as a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher has been achieved with the player you want to send a ticket to.

Pokémon Go Daily PokéCoin Bounty Part 2 rewards

Ticket Bonuses

The following bonuses will be active for owners of the Daily PokéCoin Bounty part 2 ticket:

Daily bonus Field Research task that awards 20 bonus PokéCoins

3x XP for your first catch of the day

3x XP for your first spin of the day

Open up to 50 Gifts per day

Collect up to 150 Gifts per day from PokéStops and Gyms

Hold up to 40 Gifts at a time in your Item Bag

Timed Research

Here are the rewards Trainers can expect to earn upon completing relevant Timed Research:

200 bonus PokéCoins

15,000 XP

15,000 Stardust

Web Store bonuses

From September 25, 2024 at 10:00am PDT, the Daily PokéCoin Bounty Ultra Ticket Box will be available in the Pokémon Go Web Store.

The box includes parts 2 and 3 of the Daily PokéCoin Bounty tickets for $9.99 USD (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) along with an extra 50 bonus PokéCoins at no additional cost. By owning both tickets, Trainers can take advantage of the Daily PokéCoin Bounty ticket bonuses until December 2, 2024, at 11:59pm local time.