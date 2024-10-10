Pokémon Go: Mankey November Community Day Schedule and Rewards

There’s a lot for Pokémon Go players to look forward to, including the November Community Day. Mankey, the Pig Monkey Pokémon is preparing to take center stage, bringing a plethora of rewards with it.

The event is scheduled to begin on Sunday, November 10, 2024, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm local time. However, the action continues for three extra hours for Trainers participating in Raid Battles.

November is the month of Mankey

Of course, the featured Pokémon is Mankey who will appear more frequently in the wild and have the chance to spawn as a Shiny. There are plenty of other rewards and bonuses that’ll be live throughout the event.

Featured attack

Evolve Mankey or Primeape during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Primeape or Annihilape that knows the Charged Attack Rage Fist.

Rage Fist

Trainer Battles: 50 power and increases Attack by one stage

Gyms and Raids: 100 power

Event bonuses

Limited-time Evolution requirement: you can evolve Primeape into Annihilape after catching 20 Fighting-type Pokémon with Primeape as your buddy

3x XP for catching Pokémon

2x Candy for catching Pokémon

2x chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day

Trades will require 50% less Stardust

Community Day Special Research and Field Research

Community Day Special Research – For US $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access the Mankey Community Day exclusive Special Research

For US $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access the Mankey Community Day exclusive Special Research Field Research – Themed Field Research will be available, but specific details remain under wraps. Catching Mankey will bank you rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, and even more Mankey encounters

Bonus Raid Battles After Community Day

The action continues on November 10, 2024, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm local time, where Trainers will be able to take on special Four-Star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these Raids will cause more Mankey to appear around the Gym that hosted the Raid for 30 minutes.

As always, new event bundles will hit the store for the November Community Day which you can keep track of, here.