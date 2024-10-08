Pokémon Go: Mawile Raid Day Schedule and Rewards

Pokémon Go is always packed with events and the Max Out season is no different. Some events are paid, while others allow you to experience various bonuses for free. In just a matter of days, Pokémon Go players will be put to the test with a Mega Mawile Raid Day.

The Mega Mawile Raid Day is scheduled to begin on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 2:00pm and it will come to a close at 5:00pm local time. As the name suggests, Mega Mawile will make its Pokémon Go debut in Mega Raids and there’s even the chance to encounter a Shiny.

More Pokémon guides

Pokémon Go Mega Mawile Raid Day rewards

Event bonuses

The Remote Raid limit will increase to 20 from Friday, October 11, at 5:00pm PDT to Saturday, October 12, 2024, 8:00pm PDT.

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event (for a total of six).

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Mawile from Mega Raids.

Event ticket

For US $5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to pick up a ticket to gain the following bonuses:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of fourteen)

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2x Stardust from Raid Battles

These bonuses will be effective on Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 2:00 pm to 10:00pm local time.

Ultra Ticket Box

A Mega Mawile Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box will hit the web store with a US $4.99 price tag (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) The offer will go live on October 7, 2024 at 10:00am PDT and It includes a bonus Premium Battle Pass at no extra cost.

Now you know all the details about the Mega Mawile Raid Day, you’re ready to battle it out against a new enemy.