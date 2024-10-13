Fortnite: All Fortnitemares 2024 Quests and Rewards

Fortnite has unleashed its annual Fortnitemares event and as always, there are free rewards up for grabs for those who participate.

There are an array of rewards ready and waiting to be added to your locker from a back bling, to a pickaxe, and even a glider. Of course, the in-game store is also packed with collaborations from frightening franchises such as Saw, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and various Disney villains.

Fortnitemares 2024 quests and rewards

Here is the Fortnite questline directly related to the Halloween-themed rewards:

XP quests

Stage 1 of 11 – Earn XP (80,000)

Earn XP (80,000) Stage 2 of 11 – Earn XP (160,000)

Earn XP (160,000) Stage 3 of 11 – Earn XP (240,000)

Earn XP (240,000) Stage 4 of 11 – Earn XP (320,000)

Earn XP (320,000) Stage 5 of 11 – Earn XP (400,000)

Earn XP (400,000) Stage 6 of 11 – Earn XP (480,000)

Earn XP (480,000) Stage 7 of 11 – Earn XP (560,000)

Earn XP (560,000) Stage 8 of 11 – Earn XP (640,000)

Earn XP (640,000) Stage 9 of 11 – Earn XP (720,000)

Earn XP (720,000) Stage 10 of 11 – Earn XP (800,000)

Earn XP (800,000) Stage 11 of 11 – Earn XP (880,000)

As you complete Fortnitemares XP quests, you’ll unlock the following rewards for free:

Complete 1 Quest – The Fangler Bass

The Fangler Bass Complete 2 Quests – Carver’s Helm Emoticon

Carver’s Helm Emoticon Complete 3 Quests – Horde’s War Wheel Back Bling

Horde’s War Wheel Back Bling Complete 4 Quests – Thrills & Chills Loading Screen

Thrills & Chills Loading Screen Complete 5 Quests – Nightmare’s Choice Jam Track

Nightmare’s Choice Jam Track Complete 6 Quests – Knight of the Patch Banner Icon

Knight of the Patch Banner Icon Complete 7 Quests – Jack-o’-Drifter Contrail

Jack-o’-Drifter Contrail Complete 8 Quests – Fiendish Wand Pickaxe

Fiendish Wand Pickaxe Complete 9 Quests – Cauldron Chill Emote

Cauldron Chill Emote Complete 10 Quests – Night of the Nitemares Loading Screen

Night of the Nitemares Loading Screen Complete 11 Quests – The Great Scarecrow Glider

Although reaching the required XP to bank yourself all 11 rewards may seem like a difficult task, there are plenty of opportunities to rack up extra XP during Fortnitemares 2024. There are six sets of spooky quests getting ready to roll out across battle royale, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival modes. Horde Rush has also returned for this year’s celebration, offering a unique set of quests in exchange for XP.

Fortnitemares 2024 will come to a close with the end of Chapter 5 Season 4 on November 2.