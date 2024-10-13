Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat Billy NPC | Challenge Guide

Billy the Puppet from the Saw franchise has landed in Fortnite. The skin and matching cosmetics hit the in-game store right before the 2024 Fortnitemares festivities went live. Billy himself has now joined the NPC roster, but his location is hidden.

The Saw villain features in the first set of Fortnitemares quests, asking you to find and defeat Billy. Although he doesn’t show up on the map, this guide will point you towards his exact location, allowing you to complete the challenge in your next match.

More Fortnite guides

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Fortnite: How to get the Shaq Skin | Fortnite: How to get Zain Level Up Quest Pack and Rewards | Fortnite: How to get the Free Bird Call Emote | Fortnite: How to get The Incredibles Skins | Fortnite: Day of Doom Quests and Rewards | Fortnite: How to Play the Day of the Doom Limited-Time Mode | Fortnite: How to get the Black Cat Skin | Fortnite: How to Survive Fire Damage | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to get Shuri’s Black Panther Claws | Fortnite: How to get the Ultra Doom Mythic | Fortnite: How to Unlock the Doctor Doom Skin | Fortnite: How to get the Free Katalina Skin | Fortnite: All Ranked Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to get Captain America’s Shield | Fortnite: All Kickstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: All Boss Locations and Medallion Abilities | Chapter 5 Season 4 |

Fortnite Billy the Puppet location

Billy can be found inside the big white house which is to the southwest of the new Freaky Fields point of interest. Enter the house and on the bottom floor, you’ll find a television showing Billy’s face. When you approach the television, you’ll be given the option to interact with the device, spawning in the Billy NPC.

As soon as you investigate the screen, Billy will begin attacking you. He is quick, so make sure you have plenty of ammunition on-hand. The boss will instantly begin swinging his pickaxe and sprinting away from the television can help create some distance between you during the fight.

With that being said, he doesn’t have a huge health bar like the other bosses in Chapter 5 Season 4, so it shouldn’t take too much time and effort to defeat him. However, make sure you’re aware of your surroundings, as the chances are that enemy players will want to go face to face with the character, too.

When you successfully take down Billy, you’ll be granted 20,000 XP for completing the Fortnitemares quest. He will also drop the new Boom Billy explosive which cycles towards nearby enemies when thrown.

Fortnitemares runs until the end of Chapter 5 Season 4 on November 2, 2024. All the quests involved must be completed before that date to earn all the rewards.