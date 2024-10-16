Diablo 4: How To Unlock Kurast Undercity

There are two major endgame activities you can unlock in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred — the first is the Kurast Undercity dungeon. This long (and difficult!) optional activity takes you into the lowest levels of the Kurast Undercity, a sprawling infinite dungeon that puts you on a tight time limit. Dying once will end your run, but reaching the end offers huge rewards. You can even boost your chances of earning Mythic Unique gear by completing these dungeons. If you’re lucky.

Learn all about the Kurast Undercity — how to unlock it, and what makes it special — with the full guide below.

More Diablo 4 guides:

All Guides & Walkthroughs | Class Overview | Necromancer Shadowblight Minions Build | Barbarian Unconstrained Berserk Build | Golem Summoning | Accessibility Options To Change First | Potion Upgrades & Increase Max Capacity | Unlocking Horses | Silent Chests & Whispering Keys | Secret of the Spring Quest Solution | Early Game Loot Farm

How To Unlock Kurast Undercity

The Kurast Undercity is a long, randomly generated dungeon with special functions that allow players to grind for XP and earn the specific loot you’re looking for. Kurast is a fun activity to take on while you level up to 70+ and work your way through Tier 2 and Tier 3.

Kurast Undercity becomes available midway through the Vessel of Hatred expansion in Nahantu. This special dungeon is only available in the Vessel of Hatred DLC.

When Kurast Undercity Unlocks: Progress the Vessel of Hatred campaign until you complete the quest ‘Reunion‘ and talk to the Elders in Upper Kurast. This is after the quest where you explore the Kurast Sewers in search of information. Complete this quest to gain the Priority Quest ‘The Kurast Undercity‘ in your quest log. Access the quest log on the map screen.

The Kurast Undercity is a series of repeatable priority quests you can complete — the undercity is a time-attack style randomly-generated dungeon. You’ll find a portal brazier in Kurast — the quest will show you where to go. Here’s quick rundown of what makes the Undercity special.

Random dungeons on a time-limit .

. Dying ends the run and forces you to restart.

Defeat Afflicted Monsters and objects in dungeons to increase time limit.

Completing objectives in dungeons will earn Attunement to level up dungeon rewards.

Spend Tributes before entering the dungeon to earn different targeted rewards.

Spend resources on Bargains to target loot further.

This is an endgame activity for pre-Tormented difficulty players. It can be repeated often and will help you level up your loot while fighting up to World Tier 4 difficulty.

Earing Reward Upgrades With Attunement

By earning a new resource called Attunement you can level up your loot rewards. Earning Attunement increases the dungeon’s Attunement Rank. The higher your Attunement Rank, the better rewards you’ll get for finishing a run.

How To Earn Attunement: Attunement is earned by defeating special mobs of monsters or by igniting Beacons and Grand Beacons in the dungeon.

How To Get Tributes

Before entering the Kurast Undercity, you can spend Spirit Tributes to earn enhanced rewards. There are four different types of Tributes and each can drop at different rarity levels. Higher rarity tributes have better effects on rewards you’ll earn.

Tribute of Harmony: Spend to earn Guaranteed Runes on completion. These are random drops in the overworld and can appear from any activity or defeating any monster.

Sets Starting time to 75 Seconds.

-25% Time Bonus Penalty

-30% Potion Drop Penalty

Tribute of Growth: Spend to earn more XP when completing runs. These are also random drops and will appear from all activities and monsters.

Sets Starting time to 100 Seconds.

-15% Time Bonus Penalty

-20% Potion Drop Penalty

Tribute of Radiance: Increases the chance of spawning Ancestral Legendary loot. Very powerful. Only drops from Tree of Whispers reward caches.

Sets Starting time to 60 Seconds.

-35% Time Bonus Penalty

-40% Potion Drop Penalty

Tribute of Ascendance: Increases the chance of spawning Ancestral Uniques and Mythic Unique drops. The best possible Tribute. Only drops (very rarely) from Tree of Whispers reward caches.

Sets Starting time to 45 Seconds.

-50% Time Bonus Penalty

-50% Potion Drop Penalty

To get the best possible rewards from the Kurast Undercity dungeon, you’ll want to earn Tree of Whisper caches by completing the tree’s requests and praying for the best possible tributes. If you can get your hands on tributes than you can really boost your build to max before reaching the very end of your endgame adventure.