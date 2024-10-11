Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred – How To Farm Legendary Lvl 70+ Gear

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred introduces lots of new ways to farm loot in the endgame — including expansive new high-level dungeons. Those are fun activities, but the best way to earn an infinite supply of powerful loot is through the Pit. If you’re a returning player exploring the Vessel of Hatred expansion and don’t know how to grind for Legendary loot and powerful affixes, the Pit is your best option for infinite grinding. You’ll gain levels, rank up, get better gear and blaze through each section until your inventory is full. Here’s everything you need to know about the Pit of Artificers.

More Diablo 4 guides:

All Guides & Walkthroughs | Class Overview | Necromancer Shadowblight Minions Build | Barbarian Unconstrained Berserk Build | Golem Summoning | Accessibility Options To Change First | Potion Upgrades & Increase Max Capacity | Unlocking Horses | Silent Chests & Whispering Keys | Secret of the Spring Quest Solution | Early Game Loot Farm

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Pit of Artificers | Legendary Farming Guide

The Pit of Artificers is currently one of the best (maybe the best) activities for farming Legendary loot and leveling up quickly. The Pit was added during Season 4: Loot Reborn — if you skipped that season of content or missed out between the initial release of Diablo 4 and didn’t pick up the game until now, you’d have no idea how the Pit works, or even that it exists.

Where To Find The Pit: Travel to Cerrigar, Scosglen and search west of the waypoint for the Pit of Artificers Obelisk.

Unfortunately, there’s more requirements to access the Pit of Artificers. This is a true endgame activity that is only available to the highest level of players. To use the pit, you’ll need to reach the highest World Tier. Learn how to unlock World Tier 4 here.

Pit of Artificers Unlock Requirements:

To access the Artificer’s Obelisk in Cerrigar, you’ll first need to reach World Tier 4. This is only available in the endgame. You’ll need to be Level 70+.

World Tier 2 is available to all players. At World Tier 2, you’ll be able to access a Capstone Dungeon at Level 50+. Complete the capstone to progress to World Tier 3. At World Tier 3, you’ll gain access to a second Capstone Dungeon — complete it to unlock World Tier 4.

Change World Tier whenever switching characters or using a World Tier Statue.

After unlocking the Obelisk, you’ll be directed to a Level 46+ Nightmare Dungeon. Complete the dungeon to earn resources called Runeshards. Runeshards are dropped from a variety of activities and are required to complete runs of the Pit of Artificers.

How To Collect Runeshards:

Runeshards are rare resources you’ll need to spend to enter dungeons at the Artificer’s Obelisk. Each 15-minute dungeon run costs Runeshards to access. You can earn these from almost every endgame activity.

Runeshards are dropped from the following activities:

are dropped from the following activities: Nightmare Dungeons

Legion Events

Helltide Events

Tree of Whispers / Grim Favors

Once you have enough Runeshards, go to the Artificer’s Obelisk and spend them to enter the Pit.

How Does The Pit of Artificers Work?

The Pit of Artificers is a World Tier 4 dungeon for high-level endgame players looking for the best (and fastest) way to collect high level loot and boost their gear level to maximum. Entering the randomly generated dungeon, you’ll have 15 minutes to defeat enemies and fill a meter to summon a boss. Defeating the boss will complete the dungeon.

Defeating the boss faster unlocks higher tiers of the Pit. The faster you complete a run, the more tiers you’ll unlock — skipping up the ranks. There are 60+ tiers of difficulty at the Pit of Artificers, but we don’t recommend going to the highest rank possible. For farming, you’ll want to find the most comfortable run you can.

To farm Legendary loot , progress up tiers in the Pit of Artificers until you reach Tormented 1 . That’s the next tier of difficulty — and you’ll need it for the best possible loot.

, progress up tiers in the until you reach . That’s the next tier of difficulty — and you’ll need it for the best possible loot. Keep farming Tormented 1 until you can safely complete this tier (and higher) in 2-3 minutes. No reason to take on the highest tiers once you’re here. Get more loot faster. Dump what you don’t need at the Blacksmith and keep collecting until you get what you’re looking for.

Farming the Pit of Artificers is still the best way to gain endgame max level loot. And if you didn’t even know this activity existed — now you do. Enjoy the mountains of loot you’ll be collecting along the way.