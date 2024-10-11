Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred – How To Get The Rod of Kepeleke Unique

The best unique in Vessel of Hatred doesn’t have to be impossible to get.

The best unique weapon in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred can be earned the same way you’ll want to hunt down every other unique weapon — by fighting Tormented bosses. If you’re new to Diablo 4 endgame or don’t remember anything as a returning player jumping back in with the Vessel of Hatred expansion, we’ve got details explaining how to get the best unique, why it’s so good, and all the steps you’ll need to take to start farming it.

What Is The Rod of Kepeleke Unique?

The Rod of Kepeleke is one of the new unique weapons available to players in the Vessel of Hatred expansion. This weird weapon changes the way you play — here’s a quick rundown of the official modifiers.

Rod of Kepeleke : Unique Quarterstaff [ Spiritborn Class ]

: Unique Quarterstaff [ ] 90% Block Chance

Block Chance +[12-24] Maximum Resource

Maximum Resource +[80.00 – 100.00]% Critical Strike Damage

Critical Strike Damage +[26.0 – 35.0]% Chance for Core Skills to Hit Twice

Chance for Core Skills to Hit Twice +[2-4] Velocity

Velocity Your Core Skills are now additionally Basic Skills, free to cast, and deal up to 30% less damage based on their cost.

When cast at Maximum Vigor, your Core Skills consume all Vigor to return to full damage, cast at their largest Size, and become guaranteed Critical Strikes, with [1.00 – 3.00]%x increased Critical Strike Damage for each point of Vigor spent this way.

Essentially, the Rod of Kepeleke makes all your Core Skills free — but they’re weaker in exchange for free casting. But, using Core Skills when you have full Vigor will spend ALL your vigor and guarantee a critical hit.

With the right Core Skills, you can become unstoppable — charging Vigor to unleash a massive attack every few seconds. This changes the way you need to play but turns your Spiritborn into a powerhouse.

How To Get The Rod of Kepeleke Unique

There are two ways to target farm the Rod of Kepeleke — but it can be dropped at any point from any source that drops Unique Loot. Technically, it is possible to get the Rod of Kepeleke from a Helltide Event. Open large Tormented Weapon Chests (125 Cinders) for a chance to get Unique weapons like this. But the loot tables are (probably!) more favorable if you farm bosses.

The Rod of Kepeleke has a chance to drop from the Echo of Andariel, Maiden of Anguish .

has a chance to drop from the . The Rod of Kepeleke also has a chance to drop from Echo of Duriel, King of Maggots.

These Tormented bosses have double the normal chance of dropping a Mythic Unique item when defeated. These are high-level endgame optional bosses that require additional steps to summon and defeat. Both of these bosses also share the same loot table, so you can choose to farm whichever boss you prefer. The chances of earning a Rod of Kepeleke drop are exactly the same.

How To Fight Echo of Andariel : Echo of Andariel is only available at Level 60 on Tormented difficulty.

: Echo of Andariel is only available at on difficulty. Travel to the Hanged Man’s Hall dungeon in east Tarsarak .

dungeon in east . Use x2 Pincushioned Doll and x2 Sandscorched Shackles at the altar in this dungeon to summon Echo of Andariel.

and at the altar in this dungeon to summon Echo of Andariel. Lord Zir drops Sandscorched Shackles . To fight him again, travel to the Darkened Way dungeon in east Kyovashad . You’ll need x12 Exquisite Blood to summon him at his altar. Exquisite Blood is earned in Legion Events and by defeating World Bosses.

drops . To fight him again, travel to the dungeon in east . You’ll need to summon him at his altar. Exquisite Blood is earned in Legion Events and by defeating World Bosses. Beast In The Ice drops Pincushioned Doll items. The Beast in the Ice is a World Boss found in the Glacial Fissure — it appears on difficulty World Tier 4.

Summoning Andariel isn’t easy, but you’ll get twice as many Mythic Unique drops from her. We prefer fighting the Echo of Andariel to Duriel just because this boss can be easier to unlock and farm — but it’s all up to you which boss you fight. Both are them are great options. If you fight them enough, you’ll eventually get the Rod of Kepeleke. It might take hours. It might take days. Keep at it and you’ll get this unbelievably powerful unique.