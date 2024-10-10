Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred – How To Ask For ‘Help’ Near The Brazier

At Level 15 the Spiritborn Class will be able to unlock the Spirit Hall class mechanic. This powerful mechanic allows your Spiritborn to equip four different animal spirits to Primary and Secondary slots, giving you additional buffs and bonuses for your actions. They’re all extremely useful, but you’ll need to complete ‘The Sacred Hunt‘ quest to earn this mechanic.

The quest unlocks at Level 15 — track it and you’ll meet up with a Spiritborn Seer that will lead you to the Spirit Realm where you’ll encounter a strange monster. You’ll also encounter an annoying puzzle. You’ll get an objective ask for ‘help’ near a burning brazier. What does this mean? There’s actually a very simple answer, but after 80 hours of Diablo 4 talking to friends on Discord, you might forget a very simple function of the game. Here’s how to solve the puzzle.

The Sacred Hunt Puzzle Guide

Near the end of ‘The Sacred Hunt‘ quest — the Class Mechanic unlock quest for the Spiritborn — you’ll need to battle waves of spirit monsters as they teleport through a portal. Your NPC guide will open the portal and lure in more monsters. Wipe them out until the portal opens fully, allowing you to enter a strange blue realm.

Inside the Spirit Hall, you’ll reach a wall of blue energy blocking progress. Your quest guide will lead you toward the unlit brazier — when you’re ready he’ll begin a ritual and light the brazier with blue burning light. At this point, you’ll need to solve a small puzzle.

Ask For “Help” Near The Brazier : This objective will pop-up. To complete this step, you’ll need to open up the Emote Wheel . On the Emote Wheel, tab over left and you’ll find the Help emote in the lower-left corner of the wheel. Select this emote by confirming. PC : Press the [ E ] key by Default to open the Emote Wheel. PS4 / PS5 : Press [ D-Pad: Up ] to open the Emote Wheel. Xbox S / X : Press [ D-Pad: Up ] to open the Emote Wheel.

The Emote Wheel / Action Wheel is a default interaction menu and isn’t required very often to progress quests. This is one of the few examples you’ll really need to know how to us the Emote Wheel, and it’s very easy to forget how to open it after 100+ hours of Diablo 4 vanilla.

After selecting Help you’ll be free to complete the Sacred Hunt — the blue barrier will dissolve after the in-game cutscene events play out. Travel further into the blue realm. Chase the boss monster Nature’s Wrath through the dungeon tunnels until you can corner it. Fight the waves of enemies and your guide will interact with a second brazier. We’ll need to solve another simple emote puzzle.

Give “Thanks” Near the Brazier: Like before, we need to use an Emote from the Emote Wheel. Open the wheel, tab left and select Thanks in the upper-right corner. This is the default position of the emote, but your wheel can be customized.

Give thanks and the second barrier will fall. This leads to the boss arena against the Beast. This should be a fairly simple solo boss — attack the boss until it generates an invulnerable shield. When invulnerable the boss health bar will turn gray. When this happens, interact with any of the four glowing animal spirit statues. Activate a statue, then charge the statue by defeating enemies. Once charged, you’ll gain a special blast attack. Use it to break the invulnerability shield and damage the boss. Repeat the process four times to destroy it.

Speak with Tarka after defeating the Beast to finally unlock the Spirit Hall class mechanic. Leave through the portal and enjoy your new primary spirit. You’ll be able to set a Secondary spirit at Level 30.