Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred – Best Spiritborn Beginner Build

If you’re like us, you’re jumping straight into the new Spiritborn class that comes included with the Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred expansion. The Spiritborn is a fast Martial Arts master with a variety of mystical techniques at their disposal, but one of the best ways to get into this class as a beginner is through the Quill Volley Build, turning your simple Spiritborn into a whirling maniac firing shotgun-blasts of quills to decimate groups of enemies.

We’re not build experts, but this is an extremely fun and simple way to get started putting together your Spiritborn. This isn’t for endgame players or advanced Diablo 4 maniacs. We’re here giving you suggestions to help you choose a path early on. And you’re also totally free to try any path you want — in Diablo 4 you can respec skill points at any time to try new skills and construct creative new builds. This just happens to be one of the best for players just getting into the Spiritborn class.

If you’re having trouble getting the Spiritborn to unlock on consoles, check out our fix guide here or check out our Angelbreath farming guide to make upgrading your elixirs easier.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

More Diablo 4 guides:

All Guides & Walkthroughs | Class Overview | Necromancer Shadowblight Minions Build | Barbarian Unconstrained Berserk Build | Golem Summoning | Accessibility Options To Change First | Potion Upgrades & Increase Max Capacity | Unlocking Horses | Silent Chests & Whispering Keys | Secret of the Spring Quest Solution | Early Game Loot Farm

Spiritborn Beginner Build | Quill Volley Skill

If you’re stuck and unsure what skills to pick first, we suggest trying to follow the Eagle skill path. This path gives you ranged attack options with a focus on dealing high damage to large groups of enemies. This class can have some weaknesses when fighting bosses but is absolutely unstoppable against hordes of monsters.

We’ll be focusing on choosing skills that boost Quill Volley as much as possible. By selecting the right skills, you’ll be scoring multiple stacks of buffs per attack and dealing damage multiple times with the same basic skills.

Getting Started | Level 1-14

For the first ten levels, we’ll be grabbing our most important skills. Quill Volley is the best skill for this set, so go for it immediately.

Thunderspike -> Enhanced Thunderspike -> Accelerated Thunderspike Thunderspike is your first basic attack. We’ll be using this attack to generate Vigor. Generate move by moving constantly and evading.

-> Enhanced Thunderspike -> Accelerated Thunderspike

After unlocking your basic skill, we’ll be getting the main attack for this build. Everything will be poured into making Quill Volley as good as it can be.

Quill Volley -> Enhanced Quill Volley -> Advantageous Quill Volley Fires a volley of quills like a shotgun blast. Upgraded we’ll make enemies vulnerable by landing hits with x3 Quills and shoot +3 more Quills per shot with Advantageous Quill Volley .

-> Enhanced Quill Volley -> Advantageous Quill Volley

Next, we need to charge Vigor resources faster.

Vigorous -> Velocity

-> Velocity Select this passive to increase Vigor generation when casting core skills. We’ll need it as we level up. Upgrade to Velocity. If you deal damage, you’ll generate Vigor just by moving around with Velocity.

After that, continue to upgrade these skills and abilities until you can get Ravager and Rushing Claw. These are useful damage-dealing abilities that increase your mobility. They’re useful for zipping around and ripping through enemies.

Ravager -> Enhanced Ravager -> Replenishing Ravager

-> Enhanced Ravager -> Replenishing Ravager Rushing Claw -> Enhanced Rushing Claw -> Invasive Rushing Claw

-> Enhanced Rushing Claw -> Invasive Rushing Claw These Jaguar abilities give your Spiritborn more melee options and more mobility.

I also like to unlock additional passives that will heal your character after scoring kills.

Endurance -> Fueled

Fueled grants an increase in Life after every enemy kill with a stack of Ferocity. Because we’ll be using Jaguar skills, that extra life will do a lot to keep you alive longer.

Mid-Game | Level 15+

At Level 15 you’ll be able to unlock the special class mechanic of the Spiritborn. You’ll be able to select a type of spirit — one Primary and one Secondary. Because we’re focusing on Eagle skills with some Jaguar skills, select Primary Eagle and Secondary Jaguar.

Spirit Hall : Allows you to choose from the four spirits to unleash more powerful abilities. Primary: Eagle – Launches x8 quills whenever you evade. Casting Eagle skills improves movement speed. Secondary: Jaguar – Gain +1 Ferocity after defeating an enemy or damaging a boss.

: Allows you to choose from the four spirits to unleash more powerful abilities.

At this point, you can also unlock the best passives for this build. In addition to the Fueled passive, we can also use Eagle skills to heal with the Vital Strikes passive.

Vital Strikes: Deal more damage to Vulnerable enemies — dealing damage to Vulnerable enemies will also heal your Spiritborn and generate Vigor.

The key to Vital Strikes is generating as much Vulnerability as possible. So, let’s choose some skills for that. We already have Enhanced Quill Volley, but the Seeker is another useful later-game Eagle Skill you’ll want. This is the Spiritborn Ultimate we’ll want for maximum damage.

Seeker -> Harmonius Seeker -> Exalted Seeker

Unlock the Seeker Ultimate. Summons an eagle spirit to swoop down and blast off. After being summoned, the Seeker will constantly apply Vulnerable to all nearby enemies. Ridiculously strong.

And that’s basically everything you need! You can unlock different skills you like on the way, swap out passives for more defense, but once you have Vitality Strikes, Exalted Seeker and the Eagle Spirit Hall ability to go with Quill Volley, you’ll be slaughtering enemies on the lower difficulties of Diablo 4. Later you’ll want to really optimize, but this is a great way to get started.