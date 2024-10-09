Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred – How To Farm Angelbreath & Upgrade Healing

Get all the Angelbreath you’ll ever need in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred.

Angelbreath is a material every player needs to find in Diablo 4. This rare plant is required for crafting upgraded Elixirs at any Alchemist — essentially, this is how you get better healing potions as you progress the game. Angelbreath is one of the plants you’ll need to keep finding over and over again, and finding it is seemingly totally random early in the game. But there are ways to stock up and farm it. And there’s an additional way in the Vessel of Hatred expansion. If you don’t have enough Angelbreath for the Alchemist, here’s how to get more.

Where To Find Angelbreath

Angelbreath is a plant material that spawns randomly on the Sanctuary Overworld map. It can appear in all regions. There is no set location it appears — you’ll need to explore to find it. But there are ways to find it easier. You can also earn it through different activities. Let’s start with finding Angelbreath on the map.

Angelbreath randomly spawn in all regions of the map. It is a flower-like plant that you can harvest. You’ll spot it while riding on horseback — but again, it is totally random. There are no set locations where it may spawn more often.

To make finding Angelbreath easier, hire Subo, the Bounty Hunter. He is one of the Mercenary companions you can unlock. To unlock Mercenaries, complete The Hand Remembers The Blade quest in the Vessel of Hatred expansion. After finishing the main quest, you’ll gain the ability to hire Mercenaries.

Subo is a support-type Mercenary that deals damage from behind with arrows. When recruited he also has the ability to mark harvestable plants on your map. This makes locating rare or hard-to-see plants a lot easier. Hire Subo and ride around Sanctuary to collect Angelbreath — or, while progressing the new expansion campaign, don’t teleport around. Ride around and you’re bound to find some Angelbreath with Subo at your side.

How To Earn Angelbreath

Finding Angelbreath in the openworld is rare and happens totally at random. There are other ways to earn it that don’t involve picking a random direction and riding around on your horse. If you prefer playing the game or tackling difficult dungeons, you might be able to earn Angelbreath.

Nightmare Dungeons : There’s a chance that enemies in Nightmare Dungeons will drop Angelbreath. Look for specially marked dungeons on your map — these are more dangerous but give much higher rewards.

: There’s a chance that enemies in Nightmare Dungeons will drop Angelbreath. Look for specially marked dungeons on your map — these are more dangerous but give much higher rewards. Tree of Whispers : The Tree of Whispers rewards you for completing its tasks. Open the cache of items you earn by completing tasks — there’s a small chance they’ll drop an Angelbreath plant.

: The Tree of Whispers rewards you for completing its tasks. Open the cache of items you earn by completing tasks — there’s a small chance they’ll drop an Angelbreath plant. Helltide Events: Look for the Helltide World Event and collect Cinders. Cinders are dropped by enemies during these events and they’re used to unlock Tortured Chests. Unlock chests for a chance to earn Angelbreath. These items can also drop from the Helltide World Boss — the Blood Maiden. Defeat her for another chance to earn Angelbreath. But she’s not the most optimal target for earning Angelbreath.

Helltides might be the best method for farming Angelbreath currently. Let’s talk more about using Helltides to earn Angelbreath below.

Farming Angelbreath With Helltide Events

There’s more to Helltides than just Tortured Chests and Cinders. To earn the maximum number of Angelbreath drops per hour, you’ll need to boost the threat level of Helltides and work with a team.

Helltide Events are marked on your map with red . Look for red areas to see where a demonic invasion is occurring.

are marked on your map with . Look for red areas to see where a demonic invasion is occurring. While farming Cinders or fighting the Blood Maiden boss both have a chance to drop Angelbreath, they’re not the best way to farm. Instead, focus on the following activities.

Look for orange circles in Helltide Events . These sub-activities drop Angelbreath when completing and they’re fairly simple.

in . These sub-activities drop Angelbreath when completing and they’re fairly simple. For maximum Angelbreath drops, target Spires and Blood Spires. They’ll drop Angelbreath and boost the danger level of the event tremendously — increasing all Angelbreath drops total. After boosting the level, target Elite enemies for a constant stream of Angelbreath drops.

Completing activities in Helltide, destroy Blood Spires and defeat Elites to farm all the Angelbreath you’ll need. This material is still an annoying bottleneck, but this is the best possible way to farm it.

Increasing your difficulty level will also increase your chances of earning Angelbreath drops — all of these activities are also pretty random, and the chances of getting an Angelbreath are low. But they’re all worth doing in the endgame for better loot and grinding purposes. They’re all worth doing anyway, but you can also get the extra bonus of a little more Angelbreath.