Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are the PC Beta System Requirements?

Activision has revealed the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for the Black Ops 6 beta which is scheduled to begin this weekend.

The first phase of the beta goes live on Friday, August 30 at 10AM PT and will end on Wednesday, September 4 at 10AM PT. This wave is only available to those who have pre-ordered Black Ops 6, as well as Game Pass subscribers. The second weekend is an open beta for everyone, kicking off on Friday September 6 at 10AM PT, and ending on Monday September 9 at 10AM PT.

Black Ops 6 beta PC system requirements

Minimum Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600 RAM: 12 GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or Intel Arc A750

AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or Intel Arc A750 Video Memory: 3 GB

3 GB Storage Space: SSD Required

SSD Required Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Specifications

Recommended specs to run at 60 FPS in most situations with all options set to high

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Video Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Storage Space: SSD Required

SSD Required Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Drivers for AMD/NVIDIA

AMD: 24.8.1

24.8.1 NVIDIA: 560.70

560.70 INTEL: 32.0.101.5768

Players who already have the Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update installed will automatically receive the beta as an update to their existing install. New or returning players without this installed can jump into the Black Ops 6 beta by searching for it on your platform storefront and downloading it from there.

The PC system requirements for the full game are yet to be revealed, but it’s likely that they won’t be too dissimilar from what we see here.