MW3 and Warzone: Wildlife Most Wanted Event Rewards

The MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update is live and new content continues to roll out in the form of limited time events. These events give every player the chance to pick up cosmetics and consumables entirely free of charge. This time, fans are taken on an animalistic adventure with the Wildlife Most Wanted event in MW3 and Warzone.

The ultimate reward which you’ll earn at the very end of the questline is an Animal Instinct weapon blueprint. Additionally, there are four weapon camos up for grabs, all animal themed.

All Wildlife Most Wanted event rewards in MW3 and Warzone

In order to bank yourself every reward tied to this event, you must earn a certain amount of XP. Here are all the XP milestones you need to hit and what rewards you’ll acquire along the way:

Animal City Calling Card – 10,000 XP

10,000 XP Battle Pass Tier Skip – 20,500 XP

20,500 XP Frogged Out Weapon Camo – 37,200 XP

37,200 XP Duck David Emblem – 55,000 XP

55,000 XP Battle Pass Tier Skip – 78,000 XP

78,000 XP COO-L Guy Weapon Charm – 105,000 XP

105,000 XP Bubba Weapon Camo – 140,000 XP

140,000 XP Tiptoe Weapon Camo – 180,500 XP

180,500 XP Going Bananas Weapon Camo – 230,500 XP

230,500 XP Animal Instinct Weapon Blueprint – 290,000 XP

There are four featured Operator skins that are part of this event, Bath Time, NYC, Wooly Titan, and All Gilled Up. Using either one of these Operators will award you an extra 5,000 XP per match. All of these skins, however, are locked behind paid bundles which you can pick up from the in-game store using Call of Duty points.

Undoubtedly, it will be quite the grind to earn all the XP required, but as long as you’re accumulating kills and playing the objective, you should be earning a solid amount of XP per match.

There’s plenty of time to complete the Wildlife Most Wanted event as it will come to a close on August 28, 2024.