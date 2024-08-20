Fortnite: Where to Find Doom and Avengers Chests

Doctor Doom and his forces are on the Fortnite island, wielding the power of Pandora’s Box. Already, this season’s antagonist has taken over many areas of the map and it’s your job to fight back against his evil plans. To do so, you’re going to need some hard-hitting weapons at your disposal and that’s where Fortnite Doctor Doom and Avengers chests come in. If you’re looking for this kind of chest, our guide has all the information you need to know.

In terms of appearance, Avengers chests are blue and white and are marked with the Avengers logo. Doctor Doom chests are dark green in color and feature Doctor Doom’s logo. Both chests are larger than regular Fortnite chests, appearing more as crates. Knowing where to find them is important if you want to add powerful weapons to your inventory, and complete quests related to these chests.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to get the Free Katalina Skin | Fortnite: All Ranked Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to get Captain America’s Shield | Fortnite: All Mythic Weapon Locations | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to get Dual Micro SMGs | Fortnite: All Kickstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: All Boss Locations and Medallion Abilities | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Enable Proximity Chat | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Activated Balloons | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Pressure and Trigger Plates | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Bus Station | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Rift Shards | Fortnite: How to get Free Fall Guys Pink Plushie Back Bling | Fortnite: How to Earn a Double Elimination | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: All Reload Bonus Quests and Rewards | Fortnite: Where to Find Slurp Cactus and its Function |

Fortnite Doctor Doom and Avengers chest locations

Predominantly, Doctor Doom chests can be found at the new Chapter 5 Season 4 points of interest which are Castle Doom, Doomstadt, and The Raft. As for Avengers chests, they’re located all over the Fortnite island, in both points of interests, landmarks, and weapon bunkers. There are a total of nine weapon bunkers dotted around the map which open on the third storm circle. As a result, some may be out of bounds, but a notification will appear on your screen when a nearby bunker is about to open.

Both types of chests will drop the new Marvel weapons added this season, as well as healing items. When opening these special kinds of chest, you can expect to find weapons such as the War Machine’s Arsenal, War Machine’s Auto Turret, War Machine’s Hover Jets, along with Captain America’s Shield.

Doctor Doom and Avengers chests are expected to stick around for the entire duration of the Fortnite Absolute Doom season.