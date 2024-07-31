Fortnite: Where to Find Med Mist | Chapter 5 Season 3

Dubbed one of the best healing items in the game.

The Wrecked season has been action-packed, with a focus on vehicular combat, a diverse selection of weapons to add to your arsenal, and Nitro to ramp up the pace of the battle royale. Epic Games continue to keep the loot pool fresh by dipping into the vault. As we near the end of the current Fortnite season, the Med Mist has returned to the island and here is where you can find it going into your next match.

That’s right, the Med Mist is back, often dubbed as one of the best healing items in the game. Already, there are a range of healing options available, but having a Med Mist on-hand can prove extremely valuable.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Travel Distance While Holding a Treasure Map | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to Earn a Double Elimination | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to Walk the Plank | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to Plunder Gold Bars | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: Where to Find Jack Sparrow NPC | Fortnite: How to get the Ship in a Bottle Mythic | Fortnite: How to Slide Across a Vehicle | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to get the Champion Sparkplug Skin for Free | Fortnite: All Sweat Summer Event and Rewards | Fortnite: All Reload Bonus Quests and Rewards | Fortnite: Where to Find Slurp Cactus and its Function | Fortnite: All Ranked Quests and Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get Fallout T-60 Power Armor Skins | Fortnite: How to get Nitro and its Function | Fortnite: All Vehicle Mods and Their Functions | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 3 |

How to get Med Mist in Fortnite

The Med Mist can be found inside Chests, Supply Drones, in Large Ammo Boxes, and even as floor loot. A single Med Mist takes up one slot in your inventory and it’s a quick and easy way to replenish the health of you and your squad mates.

To begin using the Med Mist, equip it and hold the fire button in order to spray the item on yourself and begin healing. This can be done while moving and sitting inside of a vehicle and you can stop using it at any time.

In addition, this option can be used to heal another member of your team. Make sure they’re close by and hold down the aim down sight button to cover their character in the green mist. Their health bar can be monitored by under their character’s name on the top left of your screen, so you know when they’re fully healed.

The Med Mist is likely to stick around until at least the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, but there’s no doubt that players will be hoping the item remains for many months to come.