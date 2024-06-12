MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Scimitar

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
It’s the third week of Season 4 and a fresh conversion kit for the FJX Horus has landed for those who enjoy running and gunning through the lobby.
As per the in-game description, the JAK Scimitar offers “improved range and recoil” that are “standard with this aftermarket kit which also unlocks the use of a high-capacity drum mag for the FJX Horus.”
How to unlock the JAK Scimitar in MW3 and Zombies
Multiplayer
- Get 40 Operator kills while moving with a Recommended Weapon
- Get 20 Operator kills while using a completionist camo equipped to a Recommended Weapon
- Get 15 Operator kills with Covert Sneakers equipped or Dead Silence active
- Get 3 Operator double kills with the COR-45 or Renetti Handguns
- Get 20 Operator Tac Stance kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles
- Get 20 Operator kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle or Battle Rifle using 5 attachments
- Get 3 Operator kills with 1 magazine 5 times with Recommended Light Machine Guns
Zombies
- Get 300 kills while moving with a Recommended Weapon
- Get 100 kills while using a completionist camo equipped to a Recommended Weapon
- Get 15 Merc kills with a Throwing Knife
- Get 5 Rapid kills 15 times with a Recommended Pistol
- Get 100 Tac Stance kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles
- Get 100 kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle or Battle Rifle using 5 attachments
- Get 20 kills with 1 magazine 10 times with Recommended Light Machine Guns
How to unlock the JAK Scimitar in Warzone
Battle Royale
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)
- In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times
- In Warzone, open 75 Loot Caches
- In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts
A new aftermarket part will be available to earn on June 19, 2024.