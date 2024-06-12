Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Scimitar

by

A well-rounded conversion kit.

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]

It’s the third week of Season 4 and a fresh conversion kit for the FJX Horus has landed for those who enjoy running and gunning through the lobby.

As per the in-game description, the JAK Scimitar offers “improved range and recoil” that are “standard with this aftermarket kit which also unlocks the use of a high-capacity drum mag for the FJX Horus.”

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are Hit Zone Changes? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions | MW3 and Warzone: Mobile Suit Gundam Legends Event Rewards | MW3 and Warzone: How to unlock the JAK Requiem | Modern Warfare 3: What is Demolition Mode? | Modern Warfare 3: What is Hyper Cranked? | MW3 and Warzone: How to get Free Pride Cosmetics | Modern Warfare 3: Every New Killstreak | Season 4 | Modern Warfare 3: What are Playlist Modifiers? | Season 4 | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 4 | Modern Warfare 3: All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 4 | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Kar98k | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Superi 46 | Modern Warfare 3: How to get a DNA Bomb | 

ALSO READ  Rumor: Sony Following Xbox's Lead In Building An ARM Video Game Console

How to unlock the JAK Scimitar in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

  • Get 40 Operator kills while moving with a Recommended Weapon
  • Get 20 Operator kills while using a completionist camo equipped to a Recommended Weapon
  • Get 15 Operator kills with Covert Sneakers equipped or Dead Silence active
  • Get 3 Operator double kills with the COR-45 or Renetti Handguns
  • Get 20 Operator Tac Stance kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles
  • Get 20 Operator kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle or Battle Rifle using 5 attachments
  • Get 3 Operator kills with 1 magazine 5 times with Recommended Light Machine Guns

Zombies

  • Get 300 kills while moving with a Recommended Weapon
  • Get 100 kills while using a completionist camo equipped to a Recommended Weapon
  • Get 15 Merc kills with a Throwing Knife
  • Get 5 Rapid kills 15 times with a Recommended Pistol
  • Get 100 Tac Stance kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles
  • Get 100 kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle or Battle Rifle using 5 attachments
  • Get 20 kills with 1 magazine 10 times with Recommended Light Machine Guns
ALSO READ  Where Winds Meet Confirmed For PlayStation 5 With A New Trailer

How to unlock the JAK Scimitar in Warzone

Battle Royale

  • In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)
  • In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)
  • In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)
  • In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)
  • In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times
  • In Warzone, open 75 Loot Caches
  • In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts

A new aftermarket part will be available to earn on June 19, 2024.

Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , , ,

About Lauren Sayles