MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Scimitar

It’s the third week of Season 4 and a fresh conversion kit for the FJX Horus has landed for those who enjoy running and gunning through the lobby.

As per the in-game description, the JAK Scimitar offers “improved range and recoil” that are “standard with this aftermarket kit which also unlocks the use of a high-capacity drum mag for the FJX Horus.”

How to unlock the JAK Scimitar in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 40 Operator kills while moving with a Recommended Weapon

Get 20 Operator kills while using a completionist camo equipped to a Recommended Weapon

Get 15 Operator kills with Covert Sneakers equipped or Dead Silence active

Get 3 Operator double kills with the COR-45 or Renetti Handguns

Get 20 Operator Tac Stance kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles

Get 20 Operator kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle or Battle Rifle using 5 attachments

Get 3 Operator kills with 1 magazine 5 times with Recommended Light Machine Guns

Zombies

Get 300 kills while moving with a Recommended Weapon

Get 100 kills while using a completionist camo equipped to a Recommended Weapon

Get 15 Merc kills with a Throwing Knife

Get 5 Rapid kills 15 times with a Recommended Pistol

Get 100 Tac Stance kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles

Get 100 kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle or Battle Rifle using 5 attachments

Get 20 kills with 1 magazine 10 times with Recommended Light Machine Guns

How to unlock the JAK Scimitar in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times

In Warzone, open 75 Loot Caches

In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts

A new aftermarket part will be available to earn on June 19, 2024.