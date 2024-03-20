Persona 3 Reload: Ochlocratic Sand Boss Guide

Not all bosses in Persona 3 Reload are bombastic battles against nigh-impervious Status Effect factories. Sometimes the game will throw you a bone and pit you against something a bit tamer. These bosses are often found in Tartarus and tend to test your fundamentals over anything else. Especially at this stage in the game.

Ochlocratic Sand, as the name implies, is all about overwhelming you with numbers. A mob of sand that just wants to bury you…or set you on fire in this case. Like with all bosses, if you go in unprepared you might take a beating. We have whipped up a quick guide to give you the tools you need to come out on top.

Ochlocratic Sand’s Attacks – Persona 3 Reload

Ochlocratic Sand has two main forms of attack, Maragion and Pulpina. Maragion is a powerful AOE Fire attack that will cause serious damage to anyone rocking a weakness to the element. Pulpina on the other hand is a fairly basic Ailment that inflicts Confuse. The main gimmick here is that there are three Ochlocratic Sands, and they will all spam these attacks relentlessly.

Ochlocratic Sand Weaknesses

Slash Strike Pierce Fire Ice Elec Wind Light Dark – – – Repel Weak Null Null Res Res

Ochlocratic Sand is the first boss in a while who has a weakness. Ochlocratic Sand is weak to Ice and Almighty, whilst resisting, repelling, or nullifying just about everything else. Bringing someone like Mitsuru will help with quickly taking these things out.

How To Defeat Ochlocratic Sand – Persona 3 Reload

Defeating Ochlocratic Sand is a two-step process. First, use Fuuka to buff your party’s defence and speed. This will help them survive the barrage of Fire damage coming their way whilst also giving you the chance to go first in combat. Handy, but because we intend on taking these guys out as fast as possible.

Make sure you have an Ice Persona equipped to your MC – ideally one that is not weak to Fire. You can also stockpile on Ice Items to throw at Ochlocratic Sand. Simply spam your AOE Ice attacks to knock down the mob and then use ‘All-Out Attack’. It may take a few rotations to finish them off, but they will go down very quickly if you keep on comboing them with Ice.

Be sure to use Theurgy when it becomes available and use healing Skills like Media to keep your party healthy.

With Ochlocratic Sand taken out, it’s time to move on to less coarse pastures. Be sure to check out our other Persona 3 Reload content for more tips, tricks, and guides.