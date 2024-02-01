LEGO Fortnite: What are the System Requirements?

Is your PC up to the task?

LEGO is fairly new to the Fortnite universe, with its own dedicated playlist launching in December, 2023. The unique crafting adventure is all about survival and you’ll find plenty to do as you explore the open world either alone, or with your friends. Before you see what exactly LEGO Fortnite has to offer, you’ll want to make sure your PC is up to the task and meets the system requirements needed to play.

Even if you have a PC that’s on the older side, it’s still possible to play LEGO Fortnite. Below, you’ll find the minimum and recommended specs for the mode.

More Fortnite guides

LEGO Fortnite: How to get Cheese | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Fertilizer | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Bed and Sleep | Fortnite: Where to Find Solid Snake NPC | Location Guide | Fortnite: How to get the EMP Stealth Camo | Fortnite: All Weapon Changes in Chapter 5 Season 1 | v28.10 Update | Fortnite: How to get the Solid Snake Outfit | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Launch Pad | LEGO Fortnite: How to Break Cactus | LEGO Fortnite: How to Remove Unwanted Villagers | LEGO Fortnite: How to Stop Trees Growing Through Builds | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Knotroot | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Wheels | LEGO Fortnite: How to Fix “Server Lifetime” Reset | Fortnite: How to get the Enforcer Assault Rifle | Fortnite: How to get Your Fortnite Wrapped 2023 | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Copper Bars | LEGO Fortnite: How to Invite Friends to Your World | LEGO Fortnite: How To Get More Hearts | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Sword | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Planks | Fortnite: All Reboot Van Changes | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: How to Complete a Train Heist |

LEGO Fortnite minimum and recommended system requirements

The system requirements for LEGO Fortnite are the same as regular Fortnite modes. If you’ve played Fortnite battle royale, a Creative experience, or any other Fortnite game type before without any issues, you will be able to run LEGO Fortnite on your rig.

If you’re hopping into Fortnite for the first time, here are the system requirements.

Minimum

OS – Windows 10 64-bit version 1703

Windows 10 64-bit version 1703 CPU – Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz

Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz Memory – 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM GPU – Intel HD 4000 on PC; AMD Radeon Vega 8

Recommended

OS – Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU – Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz, AMD Ryzen 3 3300U, or equivalent

Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz, AMD Ryzen 3 3300U, or equivalent Memory – 16 GB RAM or higher

16 GB RAM or higher GPU – Nvidia GTX 960, AMD R9 280, or equivalent DX11 GPU

Nvidia GTX 960, AMD R9 280, or equivalent DX11 GPU VRAM – 8 GB VRAM or higher

8 GB VRAM or higher Additional – NVMe Solid State Drive

As you can see, it doesn’t take a lot to run Fortnite and its accompanying experiences on your PC. All that’s left to do is download Fortnite from the Epic Games Store and begin your LEGO Fortnite adventures!