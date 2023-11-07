Lords of the Fallen: Don’t Miss The Best Umbral Eye

If you’re looking for the best accessories, you won’t want to miss the Umbral Eye of Hooded Antuli — what might be the best Umbral Eye in Lords of the Fallen. These unique accessories are equipped to your Umbral Lamp, a tool you’ll used to traverse the realm of the dead. You can view into the other world whenever you want by shining the lamp or enter it fully whenever you die. That’s what makes this Umbral Eye so special. By slotting it in, you’ll gain 8 seconds of invincibility whenever you revive in the Umbral. That’s almost 10 seconds of free attacks and an easy chance to restore your health to max. This Umbral Eye is essential and incredibly useful for every build. Here’s where to get it.

How To Unlock Umbral Eye Slots

To slot an Umbral Eye into your Umbral Lamp, you’ll need to find an Antideluvian Chisel. The first chisel is located in Lower Calrath. Reach the Alehouse Vestige, then progress into the courtyard with the tree covered in hanging dead bodies. Defeat the Ruiner that patrols here, then enter the Umbral realm. There’s a Mendacious Visage enemy guarding an Umbral husk item container. Collect the item to get the Antideluvian Chisel.

Talk to Molhu in Skyrest Bridge to give away the chisel and upgrade your Umbral Lamp. This adds an Umbral Eye slot. Once you have an Umbral Eye slot, you can add Umbral Eyes, found in the Umbral Realm in husk item containers, to give yourself powerful boosts related to your lamp.

Best Umbral Eye Location

The best of the Umbral Eyes we’ve found is the Umbral Eye of Hooded Antuli. This incredibly powerful eye, when slotted into the Main Slot, gives you 8 seconds of invulnerability after entering the Umbral realm. This is insanely powerful for a number of reasons. We’ll talk about that later, for now here’s where to find it.

Umbral Eye of Hooded Antuli Location : Fitzroy’s Gorge – Past the Ruiner boss fight in Fitzroy’s Gorge, enter the large arena where the second Lightreaper encounter is located. In this arena, you can access a tall tower to your left.

: Fitzroy’s Gorge – Past the Ruiner boss fight in Fitzroy’s Gorge, enter the large arena where the second Lightreaper encounter is located. In this arena, you can access a tall tower to your left. In the tower, reach the second floor. Enter the Umbral and exit to the exterior wall. The item husk is guarded by an Umbral Reaper. Defeat it and collect the eye with soulflay.

Main Socket: Immunity to damage for 8 seconds upon Umbral transition.

With the socket equipped, you’ll gain 8 seconds of invulnerability whenever you die. This is useful because you can immediately heal your scratch damage by attacking enemies after respawning. This also gives you 8 safe seconds to attack bosses — using this ability can make certain bosses much, much easier. Just go wild for a few seconds after respawning to deal free damage and heal yourself. That makes this easily the best Umbral Eye in the game.